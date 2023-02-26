Will Buxton Bashes Media for ‘Making Too Much’ Out of His Lando Norris Comments

May 5, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain talks with a reporter during an interview during preparations for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After the final day of the preseason testing in Bahrain, Formula 1 presenter Will Buxton revealed he saw Lando Norris allegedly punching the wall, suggesting he is frustrated after a poor showdown with McLaren.

The three-day camp in Bahrain was poor for the Woking-based team. Many even claim they could go much lower in the table and see themselves at the bottom under this form.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella claims they aren’t currently a top-four team. So, Norris has all the reasons to be frustrated as he is widely considered a probable future world champion. Therefore, seeing himself hitting a slipper slope with everyone could frustrate him with the team’s arrangements.

Also read: Max Verstappen Shows Off His Penchant To Be a Pit Crew Member by Recording Quick Pitstop

Will Buxton bashes media for overplaying it

After the video appeared of Buxton claiming that Norris showed an unlikely behavior as he punched a wall, he showed a bit of frustration. Several outlets, including ours, reported it. However, now, he comes to the internet claiming that his comments are being ‘exaggerated’.

He claims that others reported it like Norris was smashing the place up. However, he says nothing was like that, and his punch could even be playful, considering Norris has a jolly nature.

Looks like a comment I made on air has been exaggerated to form a few headlines and make it sound like @LandoNorris was smashing the place up. Of course he wasn’t. Never suggested he was. Saw a hit of a wall panel, which looked born of frustration. Could easily have been playful. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) February 26, 2023

People in the replies sympathise with Norris, even if he punched a wall in frustration. They think McLaren is only giving him worse cars over the years and not using his absolute potential.

I think he has every right. We have one of the most talented drivers on the grid but we can’t give him the car to show his full potential. I hope we can jump back to the front as soon as possible. — Levent Soral (@LeventSoral) February 26, 2023

What’s wrong with McLaren?

The Papaya team seems to get the new aero regulations all wrong. The new regulations were probably the biggest change the FIA set up for the F1 teams in a while, and getting it wrong is now costing McLaren heavily.

Norris is unhappy with the new generation cars and finds the previous generation’s machinery better. And seeing McLaren reportedly doing the worst job in adapting isn’t making things better.

Now with all the pundits not hyping up McLaren this season and with Buxton even predicting to be the last, Norris and his fans can’t hope for much. But the season is long, and pre-season testing predictions can anyway go wrong. So everything is probably not lost for them.

Also read: Hungrier Than Ever Max Verstappen Takes His Diet to Extreme Levels for F1 Championship