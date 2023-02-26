Max Verstappen Shows Off His Penchant To Be a Pit Crew Member by Recording Quick Pitstop

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands celebrates winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen may have just proven that he is fast on the track and off it. Red Bull Racing recently put up a video where the Dutchman could be seen pulling off a quick pit stop, similar to how the team does it when he comes to pit during a race.

The Milton Keynes outfit is known to produce the quickest pit stops among all teams, and it seems that the 25-year-old may have just learned some of those traits.

Max Verstappen showcases how multitalented he is

As seen in the video below, Max Verstappen removed a tyre from the Red Bull Racing car with the help of two others and successfully put another tyre on without any mistakes.

He completed the entire task in a matter of a few seconds, similar to how most of the top teams pull off their pit stops during a race. The Dutchman seemed so proud of his efforts that he was also seen celebrating along with the two others that helped him with the pit stop.

Red Bull Racing’s Instagram handle seems to have summarized Verstappen’s pit stop perfectly as they wrote, “Fast in the car and outside the car.”

Verstappen and Red Bull Racing dominated pre-season testing

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing seem to be all set to defend their championships after they dominated pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Dutchman registered the quickest time on the second day of testing before his teammate, Sergio Perez, went even faster on the last day of testing.

Verstappen seemed delighted with the team’s efforts as he explained how the car seemed to be a ‘step forward’ compared to last year. Considering how the pre-season testing has panned out, it will be extremely difficult for any team to stop Verstappen and Red Bull Racing from defending their titles this season.

Last year, the 25-year-old won the title by registering a record 15 wins. Verstappen scored 454 points and won the championship by a staggering 146 points from second-placed Charles Leclerc (308).

Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing (759) won the Constructors’ Championship by outscoring second-placed Ferrari (554) by 205 points.

