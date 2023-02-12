HomeSearch

F1 Schedule 2023: Which Race Has Been Cancelled This Year?

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 12/02/2023

F1 Schedule 2023: Which Race Has Been Cancelled This Year?

Credits: Formula 1 Twitter

Over the last few years, F1 has seen massive growth in popularity with new fans tuning into the sport every single season. Liberty Media buying Formula 1 and the start of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries have contributed hugely to this which has also led to new races being added to the schedule.

F1 is now popular in a lot of countries where it didn’t quite take off a few years ago. Over the last few seasons, we saw new venues like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Miami being added to the calendar and they have turned out to become mainstays for the foreseeable future.

2023 too will feature a new race in the Las Vegas GP, which will be the penultimate outing of the campaign. The season was initially meant to have 24 races, which would have made it the biggest campaign of all time but with the cancellation of one particular race, it has been cut down to 23.

Regardless, 2023 will the year which will feature the most number of races in a schedule, in the sport’s history.

Also read: Max Verstappen & Christian Horner’s Excellence Makes Red Bull First F1 Team That Can Survive on Sponsorships

Which F1 race has been canceled in 2023?

The Chinese Grand Prix was set to make a return to the calendar for the first time since the 2019 season. The Shanghai International Circuit’s return was going to be big and Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou had the chance of racing in front of his home crowd.

Unfortunately, F1 had to make the call and cancel the outing for the very same reason it was removed three years ago. Covid restrictions in China were still very strict and this made the logistical challenges much mor tricky.

A couple of months after F1 called the Chinese GP off, the government removed restrictions. However, by then it was too late. F1 could not find a suitable replacement for the race and decided to go ahead with a 23 season race itself.

Also read: George Russell Drops Huge Advice to Mick Schumacher Before Settling With Mercedes F1 Team

F1 2023 schedule in full:

The 2023 F1 season will feature 23 races with the Qatar GP making a return to the calendar. Fans will also experience the Las Vegas GP for the first time this season as the iconic Vegas strip is gearing up to host one of the most anticipated races of the year.

Here is the 2023 schedule in full:

1Bahrain Grand Prix5th March
2Saudi Arabian Grand Prix19th March
3Australian Grand Prix2nd April
4Azerbaijan Grand Prix30th April
5Miami Grand Prix7th May
6Emilia Romagna Grand Prix21st May
7Monaco Grand Prix28th May
8Spanish Grand Prix4th June
9Canadian Grand Prix18th June
10Austrian Grand Prix2nd July
11British Grand Prix9th July
12Hungarian Grand Prix23rd July
13Belgian Grand Prix30th July
14Dutch Grand Prix27th August
15Italian Grand Prix3rd September
16Singapore Grand Prix17th September
17Japanese Grand Prix24th September
18Qatar Grand Prix8th October
19United States Grand Prix22nd October
20Mexico City Grand Prix29th October
21Sao Paolo Grand Prix5th November
22Las Vegas Grand Prix18th November
23Abu Dhabi Grand Prix26th November
About the author
Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee