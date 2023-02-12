F1 Schedule 2023: Which Race Has Been Cancelled This Year?

Over the last few years, F1 has seen massive growth in popularity with new fans tuning into the sport every single season. Liberty Media buying Formula 1 and the start of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries have contributed hugely to this which has also led to new races being added to the schedule.

F1 is now popular in a lot of countries where it didn’t quite take off a few years ago. Over the last few seasons, we saw new venues like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Miami being added to the calendar and they have turned out to become mainstays for the foreseeable future.

2023 too will feature a new race in the Las Vegas GP, which will be the penultimate outing of the campaign. The season was initially meant to have 24 races, which would have made it the biggest campaign of all time but with the cancellation of one particular race, it has been cut down to 23.

Regardless, 2023 will the year which will feature the most number of races in a schedule, in the sport’s history.

Which F1 race has been canceled in 2023?

The Chinese Grand Prix was set to make a return to the calendar for the first time since the 2019 season. The Shanghai International Circuit’s return was going to be big and Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou had the chance of racing in front of his home crowd.

Unfortunately, F1 had to make the call and cancel the outing for the very same reason it was removed three years ago. Covid restrictions in China were still very strict and this made the logistical challenges much mor tricky.

A couple of months after F1 called the Chinese GP off, the government removed restrictions. However, by then it was too late. F1 could not find a suitable replacement for the race and decided to go ahead with a 23 season race itself.

F1 2023 schedule in full:

The 2023 F1 season will feature 23 races with the Qatar GP making a return to the calendar. Fans will also experience the Las Vegas GP for the first time this season as the iconic Vegas strip is gearing up to host one of the most anticipated races of the year.

Here is the 2023 schedule in full: