Will Buxton Hopes Fred Vasseur Taps Into Lewis Hamilton’s Best Version for His “Greatest Comeback”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Frederic Vasseur (R)

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Frederic Vasseur (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto and IMAGO / Jan Huebner

With the 2025 season right around the horizon, Lewis Hamilton isn’t just embarking on an iconic journey with Ferrari. He is also reuniting with Frederic Vasseur — the man who oversaw the Briton’s rookie GP2 (now F2) season, as team principal of ART Grand Prix, in 2006 that saw him clinch the title.

Looking back on Hamilton‘s epic GP2 triumph, F1 commentator, Will Buxton credits the Frenchman for unleashing the raw speed and prowess of the former Mercedes driver. Buxton believes if Vasseur is able to do the same for the 40-year-old at Ferrari, F1 fans are in for a really special season in 2025 and beyond.

“If he can help Lewis [Hamilton] tap that version of himself, it’s going to be the greatest comeback that anyone has ever seen,” said Buxton whilst speaking to RACER in an exclusive interview.

As things stand, Hamilton finds himself as statistically the most successful F1 driver in the history of the sport. Yet, Buxton terms the potential of the Ferrari-Hamilton combination as a comeback. That’s because, in the twilight years of his Mercedes career, the #44 driver has struggled to leave an impact.

Since his title defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen in 2021, the Briton has managed to win only twice. And the gremlins of his 2024 season have divided the paddock as to whether he still has what it takes to win the coveted drivers’ world championship once again.

Is Hamilton capable of winning with Ferrari?

Last season, Hamilton displayed both, a lack of one-lap pace and a drop in mentality that saw him rue about the car’s issues and his underperformance in the final few races with the Silver Arrows. This has polarized the paddock, where many believe that the Briton has overstayed his welcome in the sport.

But Vasseur’s mission in bringing Hamilton to the Scuderia has always been clear — he wants the seven-time world champion to gun for that elusive eighth title and in turn break Ferrari’s 17-year-old title drought.

That would require Hamilton to tap into his former self. As Buxton explains, he needs to regain the form and mentality of his time at GP2. Nevertheless, even turning back the years to the start of the tubro-hybrid era of the sport would be enough for the former Mercedes driver — where he won six titles in seven years.

But if the Hamilton of 2022 through to 2024 sticks by with Ferrari, his iconic alliance with the Maranello-based team is at risk of going down as one of the biggest failures in all of motorsport.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he's dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

