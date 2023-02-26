Back to Back Championships Give Max Verstappen No Extra Edge With 2023 Red Bull F1 Challenger

Red Bull has been comfortable on top of the timesheets while their competitors struggle with problems below them. However, while the Milton Keynes outfit sits pretty, there may be conflict brewing for the future. Despite starting the season giving both drivers equal footing, Max Verstappen may have the car tuned to his music.

Last season, with the new regulations, the RB18 ended up playing to Sergio Perez’s strengths. However, as the championship progressed, the car was modified to ensure Verstappen’s victory. In a fair world, the new car will remain neutral to help both drivers in their claim to the crown.

Now, the duo is presented with a clean slate- everything to play for. But how true is that, really? can Perez really challenge his counterpart, and if he can, will he be given the right tools to do so?

Red Bull taskmaster spills the beans

Helmut Marko opened up on the battle between the two deserving teammates. Admitting that the 2022 challenger was adapted to Verstappen’s preferences, Marko gives an insight into the new setup.

“The difference is: Max loves a strong front end, really snappy. Checo is a bit different there.” Claiming that the Mexican prefers a more amiable car; Marko also added that the team had devised a solution that could “allow both drivers to play to their qualities.”

However, this won’t be revealed until the season starts and the Bulls hit the track.

Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez leave rivals shaken

Red Bull’s Godlike performance in the testing sessions has definitely induced some fear in their opponents. With the closest competition being Ferrari, who faced their fair share of problems during testing, the Milton Keynes outfit has had a breeze. This forced Charles Leclerc to send a very important to his team.

Happy to get a lot of laps in the last two days, we learned a lot 💪 Nice work @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB 👊 pic.twitter.com/c9OLj9Kz77 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 24, 2023

While Verstappen’s analysis of the three days sounded like, “Very positive days for me, I’m enjoying driving the car.” On the other hand, Leclerc ended his sessions by saying, “we’ve got some work to do. Red Bull seems to be very strong in these three days.”

The 2022 war seems to spill over into this season, as Mercedes seem far from the battleground. With probably another round of Red Bull v Ferrari lined up, who will take the throne this time?