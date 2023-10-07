Will Buxton Reveals One Remarkable Behavioral Difference Between Max Verstappen of 2021 and 2023

Following his aggressive and spectacular performance in the previous years, Max Verstappen advanced well in 2021. The Dutchman, who engaged in a fierce year-long rivalry with Lewis Hamilton, frequently drew criticism for his clashes with the seven-time champion. On top of that the behavior of the Red Bull driver sometimes led to discussions about sportsmanship. However, now two years have passed, and the F1 presenter Will Buxton has recently expressed his perspective regarding a significant change in Max Verstappen.

In the year 2021, Max Verstappen won his first championship in a controversial fashion. However, in the last two years, the Dutchman and his domination have completely ruled the F1 tracks. In 2021, two teams Red Bull and Mercedes, competed head-to-head to win the title on the F1 grid.

But after the rules were overhauled, Max Verstappen in his RB18 and 19 remained impossible to catch. While he won the championship with three races left last year after winning 15 of the 22 races, he may easily win it again this year in a more dominant way with six races left. With these statistics in mind, the Dutch champion will feel more relaxed his year. This is precisely what Will Buxton mentioned in the recent F1 Chequered Flag podcast.

Will Buxton acknowledges an interesting Max Verstappen observation

Will Buxton recently shared his opinions on Max Verstappen in a podcast interview. Starting with a desire to find out how the Red Bull ace has changed over the years, Buxton eventually makes the distinction clear. He said, “ I think the one thing that’s different is the post-race radios.” The reporter went on to explain that in 2021, Hamilton and Verstappen didn’t relax and were always on their toes preparing for the forthcoming battles.

However, in subsequent years, Verstappen has been relaxed given that there is no competition. Buxton added, “With how intense that rivalry was and the competition was when you hear Max winning race this year and he’s just like, oh, that was that was a nice job, And the guys like, yeah, another one, another one on the books on Max. We do miss a little bit of that [rivalry].”

Finally, as the conversation came to a close, Buxton outlined the relentless Verstappen had been in his pursuit of greatness. He concluded by saying, “But for it to come so easily, you could think he could he could slip off, he could start making mistakes because he’s not focused, not concentrating and he’s just been relentless. It has just been a complete domination.”

The unrelenting efforts might appear to halt now that Verstappen is within a few feet away from winning his third championship. With that, he desires to enjoy himself prior to the major Grand Prix event on Sunday.

Verstappen is ready to seal the title in Saturday’s Sprint

Verstappen leads teammate Sergio Perez by 177 points going into Qatar, and in order to secure the championship, the Dutchman has straightforward conditions. Even if Perez receives all eight points in the sprint race, the Dutchman can seal the championship even if he places sixth (three points awarded).

Given his outstanding effort, the Red Bull champion won’t be willing to make any mistakes in order to keep himself tempting for the championship until Sunday night. And when one is so assured, we make plans. If Verstappen’s ambitions come to pass, the Dutchman has prepared measures to go beyond the line, how?

Following his championship victory, Max Verstappen intended to celebrate carelessly by drinking. Even if it’s at the expense of driving on Sunday in a hangover. Given his intention to party hard and get wasted before attending the Grand Prix on Sunday. It’s easy to assume that Will Buxton has rightly decoded Verstappen’s relaxed maneuvers.