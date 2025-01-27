Will Buxton Steps in to Fact Check a Fan Disclaiming Max Verstappen’s Record

Since Red Bull’s dominant streak started in 2022, Max Verstappen has gone on to rack up several F1 records including the most wins in a single season, the most consecutive wins, and many more. However, recently, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) tried to discredit Verstappen for a record he has held for the past decade.

The official X account of F1 posted a statistic about the Dutchman which claims that he has not finished outside of the points since he was 18. The fan tried to make an argument by stating that Verstappen had DNFed on more than one occasion since, and thus, did end up outside of the points.

That’s when Will Buxton stepped up to pull out the rule book and fact-check this claim. “Understand your literal definition that everyone’s race has to finish at some point, but to be a classified finisher in F1 you have to complete over 90% of the race distance. Any less than that, you didn’t officially finish,” the former F1 TV presenter wrote on his X account.

Another fan tried to bring up an aberration to this comment by Buxton by highlighting the 2022 Bahrain GP, where Verstappen had a DNF in the final few laps of the race. While he was classified as a DNF, the Dutchman had completed more than 90% of the Grand Prix that night.

While the British presenter affirmed that instance, it doesn’t tarnish Verstappen’s record much as he hasn’t crossed the chequered flag in a race outside the top 10 since the 2016 Belgian GP.

Notwithstanding the black-lettered details, this record goes to show just how consistently good Verstappen has been throughout his F1 career. His metronomic prowess on the racetrack has not only earned him his four titles but also given him legendary status in the sport at such a young age.

But while Buxton was on standby to correct this particular fan, the Briton’s attention will now be divided as he leaves the sport to focus on new pastures. Buxton revealed earlier this year that he will be leaving the F1TV team.

Revered F1 presenter Buxton to migrate to America for Fox Sports

Buxton, who is generally regarded as the face of F1 broadcasting, has left his role within the sport. This is because the Briton has taken up the mantle of representing the American equivalent open-wheel series, IndyCar for Fox Sports.

And as soon as this switch became official, Buxton made a controversial comment comparing the two racing disciplines. Terming IndyCar as the “fastest racing on earth”, Buxton seemingly downplayed F1 in favor of his new employers.

However, as it turns out, it might have been a contractual obligation. Fox Sports have been aggressively marketing the upcoming 2025 season with a series of fictionalized superhero-esque features on the series’ drivers with the same tagline. The 2025 IndyCar season kicks off in St. Petersburg on the 2nd of March.