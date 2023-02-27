Will Buxton Wife: Who Is Victoria Helyar?

Will Buxton is one of the most recognisable faces in F1. He is one of the most prominent narrated in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.

Buxton started in the field of F1 through the official F1 magazine in 2002. As he progressed into his career, he found a way to stay connected with the sport and made his way up to Liberty Media.

He is now an F1 presenter and reporter who is often seen on the grid interviewing drivers and team principals.

Buxton recently got married to Victoria Helyar. The couple got engaged in 2018 but got married in 2022. So, who is Victoria Helyar and what does she do?

Who is Victoria Helyar?

Victoria Helyar is a trackside marketing manager. In her LinkedIn account, she has described herself as a sports marketing, sponsorship and events specialist.

She started her career in Formula 1 with the Sahara Force India Formula 1 team in 2014. She worked with them as an Account manager for 4 years.

In 2018, when Force India got rebranded as Racing Point, Helyar too made her way up with the team as their trackside marketing manager.

She stayed with the team until the 2021 season when it got rebranded again as the Aston Martin F1 team. Helyar then moved to Irrepressible Marketing and Events Ltd as their director in 2021.

Does Will Buxton have children?

As per reports, Buxton and Helyar have been dating each other since 2015 but they do not have a child together yet.

Buxton, though, has a daughter named Sophie with his former partner. Buxton has shared multiple pictures of himself with his daughter on his social media.

He has even written a blog on how he flew back to his home to be with his newborn baby back in 2010. Unfortunately, there is no information on Sophie’s mother.

