Perhaps for the first time in recent years, Lewis Hamilton’s fans are approaching a season with optimism, and excitement for what’s to come. Leaving behind Mercedes after 11 years, Hamilton will drive for Ferrari in what has the potential to be the biggest partnership in the sport’s history. Even his celebrity fanbase cannot keep calm, as evidenced by will.i.am’s social media activities.

The American rapper put up a post dedicated to Hamilton on Instagram, and the caption was rather interesting. At first glance, it would look as though will.i.am simply put together a bunch of adjectives that described Hamilton’s greatness.

On closer look, however, the first letter of every single word he wrote in a list format spelled out ‘Lewis Hamilton Forty Four’. This showed that will.i.am, whose real name is William James Adams Jr, like countless admirers, continues to back Hamilton as he embarks on a new journey in his F1 career.

The first letter of every word pur together says „Lewis Hamilton forty-four“ William has reached a new level of TeamLHism pic.twitter.com/N5nZQz2V9X — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) January 2, 2025

will.i.am met Hamilton in 2007 at the MTV Music Awards, and have forged a very close friendship since then. He has never lost faith in the 39-year-old and also predicted that he will become an eight-time world champion purely because of his ‘resilience’ and ‘determination’.

Admittedly, he isn’t the only celebrity to be a big Hamilton fan. Since his F1 debut, the Briton’s remarkable impact has made him one of the most admired figures, even among the world’s biggest stars.

Hamilton’s star power

Hamilton is arguably F1’s biggest name, not just because of how much success he has tasted during his time in the sport but because of his commercial appeal which has made him an icon off-track too. A part of several glamorous events worldwide, especially in the world of fashion, Hamilton has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

In the world of music, he is close to the likes of Rihanna, Shakira, and even Christina Aguilera — with whom he also released a song.

Actors like Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise also share a great relationship with the Ferrari driver, with Pitt also working closely with him for the upcoming F1 movie, which is being produced by Dawn Apollo Films — Hamilton’s production house.

Hamilton’s fight against discrimination and his achievement as the only black driver on the grid, with seven world championships to his name, has inspired numerous nlack athletes.