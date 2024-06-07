mobile app bar

Has Something Gone Wrong With the Brad Pitt x Lewis Hamilton F1 Movie?

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Credits: The Race’s Twitter

Lewis Hamilton’s ambitious F1 movie project along with Brad Pitt has resumed work at full speed, after delays due to the strikes in Hollywood last year. However, some stills from their recent schedule in Silverstone show a crash of one of the modified F2 cars the team ‘Apex’ [working title] is using for filming. The reality of this crash is that it was a staged remote control shunt.

The Race tweeted about this on X, stating, Crash drama for Brad Pitt’s #F1 film team spotted at Silverstone today, in what appears to have been a staged remote-control shunt as part of the filming.”

Now, this staged crash seems to have taken place at high speed, which is not usually the case with the shooting of racing movies. Lewis Hamilton shed some light on why such an approach has been taken with his F1 movie project, unlike other racing films.

According to PlanetF1, the Briton cited, “You know, you can’t have a truck following filming us at 200 miles an hour, so it’s all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real-time, real speed.”

However, fans are having fun and banter about this staged crash, citing that this could be the reason the movie’s budget is increasing. Many fans on X highlighted how they could have used F1 drivers who are prone to crash, which is quite a snarky comment.

Fans called for Nikita Mazepin and Logan Sargeant’s help for Lewis Hamilton’s movie

In the past few years, young drivers like Nikita Mazepin, Logan Sargeant, and Nicholas Latifi have been quite prone to crashes in F1. Two of these three drivers have lost their F1 seats, while Sargeant is also under threat of losing his drive for 2025.

Thus, fans suggested Hamilton and his movie crew have Mazepin or Sargeant have these crashes, as it could be as realistic and may cost less than a staged crash.

Another fan also suggested how Mick Schumacher could also do the job, as he was another crash-prone driver at Haas.

While this is all sarcasm and banter, Hamilton and Brad Pitt may want to get these staged crashes right in minimum takes, or else the budget of the movie could really spiral out of their control.

