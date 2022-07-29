Aston Martin’s $100,000 new rear wing irks other teams; bending rules for Sebastian Vettel’s last few success?

Aston Martin arrived in Budapest with an upgraded rear wing in a bid to improve on their on-track performance after their awful performances.

Aston Martin has revamped their $100,000 rear wing with a change in the design ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

There is plenty of movements happening currently at the Aston Martin team with a possible driver search in 2023. Sebastian Vettel shocked the world with his retirement news after this year.

However, there are still rounds to go and Aston Martin has a plan to wish goodbye to Vettel in style. This plan is a new rear wing which might not be in line with the new regulations.

Aston Martin’s 2021-isque rear wing

The new regulations of 2022 waved goodbye to the endplate and rear wing combination. Through this, close racing is possible between the teams with more overtaking.

However, the new Aston Martin rear wing resembles 2021’s car to an extent. The rear wing looks complex in comparison to the other teams who have a simplified rear wing.

Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz stated: “That effectively may mimic last year’s rear wing with higher downforce. It obviously squares out the end plates. So it’s like a 2021 rear wing. I absolutely love it.”

The new Aston Martin "arm-chair" rear wing on full display in FP1

The new rear wing has reportedly raised the eyebrows of the other teams as it’s from the old regulations. This is not the first time when the Silverstone-based team has bend rules for added advantage.

In 2020, they were fined for allegedly copying Mercedes’ brake ducts. For that they were fined heavily both monetarily and in championship points.

Will the Silverstone-based team’s performance improve?

According to the new regulations, it is compulsory to have a curve in the endplate. However, the rules fail to specify where the curve is actually supposed to be.

Thus, Aston Martin arrived in Hungary with a clever solution as a way to improve their abysmal track performance. The Silverstone-based team will surely be looking for a change of fortunes with the rear wing upgrade.

The rear wing is an essential part of the 2022 season. Its cost ranges from $80,000 to $100,000 which will be taken out from the budget cap.

