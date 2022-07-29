F1

Aston Martin’s $100,000 new rear wing irks other teams; bending rules for Sebastian Vettel’s last few success?

Aston Martin's $100,000 new rear wing irks other teams; bending rules for Sebastian Vettel's last few success?
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
7'0, 300lb Shaquille O'Neal used hot water on Michael Jordan's shoes to fit his size 23 feet
Next Article
Inside the NBA in splits as $50 million worth Charles Barkley calls himself "dumba**" courtesy of Ernie Johnson
F1 Latest News
Max Verstappen says he prefers vying Charles Leclerc over 7 time world champion for world title
Max Verstappen says he prefers vying Charles Leclerc over 7 time world champion for F1 title

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen goes on a praising spree about his current rivals Ferrari and…