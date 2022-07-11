“Wish Michael Schumacher was here to watch this” – F1 Twitter goes back to the 1990s after Mika Hakkinen congratulates Mick Schumacher on his first points

F1 Twitter hit with a wave of nostalgia as Mika Haikkenen who drove with Michael Schumacher congratulates the German’s son Mick Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher has done it again! He scored his successive points in Formula One with his best finish at the Austrian Grand Prix in 2022.

Last weekend, the young Schumacher battled Max Verstappen for the eighth position at the British Grand Prix. This weekend, he also fought yet another world champion with seven world championships to his name.

The Haas driver put up an epic defence performance during the sprint race and the main race against Mercedes’ driver Lewis Hamilton.

The F1 fans loved this performance from the German who has big shoes to fill considering his father is a seven times world champion as well.

Great race @SchumacherMick It has been coming. Well deserved points 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/UFaaW0b8sL — Mika Häkkinen (@F1MikaHakkinen) July 3, 2022

F1 Twitter feels nostalgic after Mick Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen’s interaction

After the race Silverstone race last weekend, F1 fans witnessed a wholesome interaction between Mick Schumacher and his dad’s greatest rival Mika Hakkinen. The latter won two world championships and is one of the greatest drivers.

Moreover, the F1 fans went way back to the late 1990s as soon as they saw Hakkinen giving a warm handshake congratulating Schumacher.

Below are some of the F1 Twitter reactions to this interaction with fans comparing the Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen rivalry:

You just love to see it 😄 pic.twitter.com/lBRdDogN3W — James (@JOC__1991) July 3, 2022

Brilliant to see Mika Häkkinen congratulating Mick Schumacher. Especially as he shared a fierce rivalry with his father Michael for the F1 title in the late nineties. — Vincent Graauwmans (@VGraauwmans) July 3, 2022

Mika Hakkinen appearing from nowhere 😂😂 — Matt Lynch (@mattlynch1612) July 3, 2022

Mika Hakkinen coming to congratulate Mick Schumacher on his first #F1 points…what a legend ❤️ His dad always said Mika was his toughest ever opponent! https://t.co/reFC69BeAf — Andy Monks 🛫🛬 (@AndythePandy_) July 3, 2022

