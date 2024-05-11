“Going to Sleep on the Couch Tonight”: Carlos Sainz Gets Himself in Big Trouble With His Girlfriend

After Carlos Sainz’s relationship with Isa Hernaez ended in 2023, the Spaniard began dating Rebecca Donaldson. Donaldson often travels to F1 races to cheer Sainz on, making her a popular presence in the paddock. Sainz, however, after his recent admission, is in big danger of upsetting the Scottish model, according to Charles Leclerc.

In the build-up to the Miami GP, Sainz and Leclerc were asked if they saw the ‘Barbie’ movie. To this, Sainz said, “Yeah of course, but only because of her [Margot Robbie].” He realized the mistake he made and added, “I’m joking, I’m joking. My gf will not be happy with this.”

Leclerc then decided to give his Ferrari teammate a reality check. He said,

“You’re going to sleep on the couch tonight.”

Initially, it was perceived to be a joke. But as it turns out, the Monegasque’s reply was coming from a place of concern, perhaps based on his own experience.

Sainz and Leclerc, both showcased their fear of their respective girlfriends when they were asked to perform a simple task.

Simple task makes Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fearful of their girlfriends

In the same interview, Leclerc and Sainz were asked to unbutton their blue Miami GP Ferrari shirts. Sainz was okay with it as he had a t-shirt on underneath, but the same cannot be said about Leclerc, who wanted permission from his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux.

During the task, he hesitantly said,

“I should call my girlfriend to see if I’m allowed, but I think she’s fine. But we don’t have to take it off completely.”

Sainz jokingly warned Leclerc that he would report him to his partner if he “shows too much”. Referencing to what he said earlier, Leclerc said, “You’re already reported, don’t play to that.”

The sheer dread among the two Ferrari drivers was hilarious, especially because the two of them started dating their current girlfriends around the same time. Previously, Leclerc dated Charlotte Sine, but they ended their relationship in 2022.

Since then, he has been involved with Alexandra Saint Mleux, with whom he recently got a pet, an adorable dog named Leo.