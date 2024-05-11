Sebastian Korda and Girlfriend Ivana’s Top 5 Instagram Posts That Show Their Relationship Growing From Strength to Strength

Sebastian Korda put up an amazing performance against Flavio Cobolli in the opening round of the Italian Open 2024. Apart from showing off the wide-ranging shots in his arsenal – drop shots, daunting forehand, and accurate backhand – Korda also displayed the type of loving boyfriend that he was just moments after the match concluded.

Following the win over Cobolli, Sebastian Korda was seen blowing kisses to his hecklers. At first, the youngster’s taunting actions enraged many tennis enthusiasts. However, the 23-year-old later revealed that the crowd was talking inappropriately about his girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, for the entirety of the match (163 minutes).

So being the protective partner that he is, Korda clapped back at those spectators.

When it comes to Sebastian Korda’s relationship with Ivana Nedved, it began back in 2021. Korda (146k followers) and Nedved (81.5k followers) also give their fans insights into their relationship by posting wholesome photos from time to time.

Korda first made the relationship public by posting a photo of the couple in September 2021. From what the geotag suggests, the duo was enjoying on the beach at Anna Maria Island in Florida.

In March 2022, the American tennis star once again took to Instagram, wishing his “little ray of sunshine” on her birthday.

In December 2022 and June 2023, Nedved’s social media activity revealed that the couple was enjoying their off time traveling in Europe. As seen in the embeds below, the two were seen snuggling in Prague.

Nedved wished Korda for his 23rd birthday by posting a photo of the two visiting the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Being in a relationship for almost three years, it is quite evident that the two enjoy each other’s company. While there are no signs of any wedding bells ringing anytime soon, Nedved seems to keep Korda happy and centered.

Why Is Ivana Nedved a Perfect Match for Sebastian Korda?

Considering that they need to travel to different countries every other week, it isn’t easy for many to be in a successful relationship with professional tennis players. However, being related to an athlete isn’t something new for Ivana Nedved.

The marketing graduate’s father was a professional football player. Pavel Nedved is often regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in football history, having played for Czech Republic.

On the other hand, Sebastian Korda’s father, Petr Korda was a famous tennis player in his name. Petr won the Australian Open men’s singles title in 1998 and was a worthy challenger often to the likes of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Michael Chang. Co-incidentally, Petr also hails from Czech Republic but later shifted to the United States.

Both Ivana and Sebastian have grown up around sports and have those genes that make them understand each other almost perfectly. While Ivana is active on social media, she does not prefer to stay in the limelight since it might affect the young American’s game. But she doesn’t mind constantly traveling with her partner and sitting in the stands to support him, even if hecklers like in Rome, might play spoilsport again in the future.