“With $350 Million cargo onboard, nothing could go wrong” – Pierre Gasly reveals crazy flight was safe because of Max Verstappen

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly reveals how Red Bull including Max Verstappen drivers took a rather risky flight after the 2022 Austrian GP.

Max Verstappen is on his way to claiming his 2nd Driver’s title in 2022. He has a comfortable lead in the 2022 driver’s championship over nearest competitor Charles Leclerc during the summer break.

Red Bull and its ‘B team’ AlphaTauri have had a good season so far. Red Bull has a 96-point lead on top of the Constructors table. While AlphaTauri are aiming for a target 6th place finish this season.

So after the 2022 Austrian GP, the AlphaTauri and Red Bull drivers decided to head on a small trip to cool down. Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen all flew together in a private jet.

But the energy drinks company, well known for their antics and extreme sports decided to take the drivers on an adventure. Pierre Gasly explained the surprise that lay ahead for him and all other drivers.

Gasly said, “We were flying with a seaplane and the guy started to go completely nuts. And yeah god knows how much I like flying.

He adds, “And I discovered that Yuki had the same passion as me so we were like screaming inside the plane as the pilot was doing flips and like crazy turns in the sky.”

This was quite a risky ride considering all the drivers from both teams were involved in this joy ride. And if anything happened, it would not have been pleasant news.

Nothing can happen if Max Verstappen is onboard!

The Red Bull drivers were shocked and scared for their lives while their pilot decided to do somersaults in mid-air. However, Red Bull would never risk their prodigy Max Verstappen right!

Gasly revealed he was scared. The Frenchman revealed that however, he was sure, Red Bull would never do something ‘stupid’ if that involves their 2021 World Champion.

Gasly laughed and said, “I mean we felt safe because Max was there. So we know they can’t f*ck it up if Max is in the plane!” Surely, Helmut Marko would have a word later with the pilot!

He adds, “So I was like ‘okay they know what they’re doing. But it was risky, you had all four drivers inside that plane. If anything happened there would be no one for the coming race.”

Max gave Red Bull their first championship win since 2013. And with a second one on the way in 2022, Red Bull is surely not going to do something risky involving their darling racer!

Pierre Gasly on Max Verstappen’s talent

Max Verstappen has made Red Bull the title contenders. He disrupted Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’s 8-year domination in the sport.

And no wonder Red Bull loves him so dearly. Ahead of his title-winning 2021 season, he was offered a $53 Million a year contract. This makes him one of the highest-paid drivers in the grid alongside Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly on Max Verstappen: “He’s obviously extremely talented. He’s excellent. I think the experience and the combination of what he built with Red Bull Racing is just an incredibly efficient package.” 😌 [Express] — Sophia (@sophiahobbs_) August 14, 2022

Pierre Gasly drove for Red Bull in the 2019 season, partnering with Max Verstappen. But compared to his teammate, Gasly was lacking pace and was inconsistent with his results.

And ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Gasly was demoted back to Toro Rosso. Alex Albon took his place at Red Bull. He however was all praises for his once-in-a-generation teammate.

Gasly added, “He’s obviously extremely talented. He’s excellent. I think the experience and the combination of what he built with Red Bull Racing is just an incredibly efficient package.”

He adds, “He is barely doing any mistakes and delivering weekend in and out. And really performing at the best of what Red Bull provides him.”

Gasly’s future with AlphaTauri is currently under scrutiny. The Frenchman is looking for exit opportunities as he won’t be receiving a Red Bull call anytime soon. His contract expires in 2024.

