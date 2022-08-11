Max Verstappen features in the new $50-worth Monopoly ‘Red Bull’ edition board game

Monopoly released an all-new ‘Red Bull’ edition of their classic board game featuring driver’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

2021F1 World Champion Max Verstappen is one of the most famous athletes in the world right now. After winning his maiden title last year, the Dutchman’s popularity and market value have soared.

And Verstappen has featured along with teammate Sergio Perez on a new ‘Red Bull edition’ of the classic board game, Monopoly. The game is available for purchase on Max Verstappen’s website for close to $50.

Although the Red Bull version costs more than twice the classic edition, it gives fans a unique experience. All the utilities, properties and collectables feature a unique Red Bull and F1 twist.

There are 6 custom pieces to play with, including, an F1 tyre, steering wheel, Front wing of course, an F1 car. There are pit stop cards and race control cards instead of the regular chance and community chest cards.

And it features 32 grandstands and 12 F1 circuits that you can own by earning monopoly money. This lets fans enjoy the best of both F1 and Monopoly. And yes, you still have to go to Jail!

They are the second team apart from rivals Mercedes to get their very own edition of the board game. The Silver Arrows released two editions of the game in 2019 and 2020.

Max Verstappen on the course to win 2nd title in 2022

Max Verstappen won his first F1 title in a dramatic yet controversial fashion. The Dutchman was neck-to-neck with Lewis Hamilton heading into the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The then Race Director Michael Masi’s controversial ruling in the dying laps of the race gave Verstappen a chance to overtake Hamilton. And he pipped the Brit in the last lap to win his first championship.

But this year, Verstappen is facing little to no resistance. The Dutchman is 80-points clear of his nearest competitor, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. His performance’s so far clearly indicate he is worthy of a 2nd title.

Ferrari, who are quicker in comparison to Red Bull had a headstart to the season. But reliability issues, driver errors and poor strategy, choked their lead to Red Bull who have a 96-point lead in the constructor’s championship.

Max has won 8 of the opening 13 races of the 2022 season ahead of the summer break. And with such an emphatic win, he just has to cruise to the finish line in the remaining races to assure him a second title.

