With All F1 Drivers Pointing Fingers at Him, Lando Norris Justifies His Party Animal Lifestyle

Lando Norris has made a name for himself as the party animal of the grid. Countless incidents, some very recent, have added to his reputation. Additionally, his friends on the grid, namely Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, have also attested to it. After being questioned about his outgoing nature, the Briton has defended his actions.

As seen on X posted by user @ln4norris, the interviewer revealed, “Max said it was you.” Speaking in his defense, Norris said, “Yes but only because my friends are there and I go and say hi to my friends. Sometimes you have to enjoy yourself!”

“max said it was you”

For context, Verstappen said, “I think at this stage, probably Lando” when asked, “Which driver goes out clubbing the most?”. Similarly to Verstappen, even Charles Leclerc said, “I would say Lando at the moment”. That’s not it as Norris’ McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, also reluctantly hinted toward the Briton.

In terms of instances, Norris has been spotted with his Dutch DJ friend Martin Garrix at many events. For example, Norris was at Tomorrowland right after the 2023 Belgian GP concluded.

However, being one of the most popular ones among a select group of 20 in the world, the 24-year-old can be excused for letting his hair down from time to time. As he said, it’s sometimes good to step away from the high-stress environment of F1 and enjoy oneself.

The high-profile parties Lando Norris attends where he meets A-listers

F1 drivers, especially someone of Lando Norris’ likeness, are extremely popular. Holding the celebrity status opens doors for the F1 pilots wherein they meet similar if not more popular figures.

This is exactly what happened after the Briton’s maiden win in Miami. The McLaren man was rubbing shoulders with Kansas City Chiefs star man Travis Kelce. They were in the Carbone Beach Club after the race on Sunday.

However, the majority of the fans wanted to know how the party animal got an injury on his nose ahead of the Miami GP weekend. According to the Brit, it was not a major incident and happened during his time in Amsterdam while partying with his group of friends.

As quoted by the Independent, Norris said, “It was just cut on glass, it was just a bit of broken glass, a little bit silly.” Norris then also confessed that his injury looked worse than it actually was.

A bleeding nose often makes for a gripping story. However, it was just a broken glass that resulted in a minor cut to Norris’ nose. The 24-year-old’s injury was evidently nothing serious as he went on to win the race in Miami.