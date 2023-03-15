Red Bull Chief Says Max Verstappen’s Dominance in 2023 Will Melt Away Once FIA Penalty Makes Its Hit

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; (from left) Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands and Team Principal Christian Horner celebrate winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen started the season with a comprehensive win in Bahrain. It directly made other teams and the entire Formula 1 fraternity predicted that the current world champion would easily take away yet another world title this season.

George Russell and his boss Toto Wolff from Mercedes, even predicted that their rivals would win every race this season. So, the hysteria against Red Bull is at its peak, with only one race this season.

However, the hierarchy at Milton Keynes isn’t convinced as of now. Last year, they were convicted of breaching the cost cap during the 2021 season. Therefore, they received a major 10% reduction in wind tunnel time and a $7 million fine, adding to the already 15% reduction for winning last season.

It’s a massive hit on the aero development for Red Bull across the season. That’s why Helmut Marko is adamant that their heavy advantage will melt as the season progresses.

Max Verstappen’s advantage will go away because of FIA

The 25% reduction in wind tunnel time massively drops their aero development time when it’s compared to the time slot Ferrari, and Mercedes possess. That’s why Red Bull chief Marko reveals Red Bull planned their wind tunnel usage very precisely and efficiently.

“As the season progresses and we run out of wind tunnel time, the others will still have that available, and our lead will then melt away,” said Marko, as per the Motorsport.

Marko also claims that the current run by Red Bull at the top is planned, and they hoped to gain as much advantage at the season start as possible. But they also think once their wind tunnel time is exhausted, they won’t dominate like this anymore.

Ferrari gives Red Bull another advantage

The nearest rival to Red Bull right now is Ferrari. However, their superstar driver Charles Leclerc is going to take a 10-place grid penalty in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Even before the start of the race, Ferrari applied both of their Energy Store and Control Electronics on his engine, and they aren’t allowed more than two in a season without a grid penalty. But he had to retire in Bahrain with the same problem.

Now Ferrari giving him same part for the Grand Prix in Jeddah, he is now obligated to take a 10-place penalty ahead of the race. With this, it’s now easier for Red Bull to repeat another win going into the round 2.

Though, Jeddah Corniche is a fast track, and overtaking here is easiest among all the street circuits. Thus, he could promote himself in the order, and optimize his result.

