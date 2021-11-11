“With both Kimi and Antonio” – Alfa Romeo clarify they did not sabotage Giovinazzi’s Mexican GP in favour of Raikkonen

“With both Kimi and Antonio” – Alfa Romeo confirm they have spoken to and clarified why Giovinazzi finished the Mexican Grand Prix without points.

Antonio Giovinazzi was in P6 for most of the race in Mexico, yet found himself finishing the race without points. This infuriated him, and he sarcastically criticised his team on team radio, and also to the press, when asked if Alfa Romeo sabotaged his race.

“The strategy was completely wrong. Until now, I didn’t want to believe that, but today I’m really disappointed.”

A brave performance by Antonio but today it wasn’t meant to be. We win as a team, we lose as a team – and as a team, we’ll get back stronger. #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/FrmgP34ifJ — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) November 7, 2021

Alfa Romeo confirm all is well

Xevi Pujolar, Alfa Romeo’s head of track engineering, has since then confirmed speaking to the Italian. They are disappointed that it was not a double-points finish for Alfa Romeo, but have now moved on and are concentrating on the race this weekend in Brazil.

“We had a good chat with Antonio after the race. He raised some very good questions, of course, he knows we did not expect his race to play out like this and we surely did not want to compromise his race.

“We expected him to come out of the pits behind two really fast cars and at the time we had no grounds to believe otherwise. We understand he is disappointed – so are we: he deserved a good result after the performance he had put in.

“We learn from this race and we keep fighting together, as a team. We have shown in the last few races that we have the pace to score points regularly and we aim to continue doing so – with both Kimi and Antonio.

“There are still four races to go and if we keep scoring as we have done recently, we can have a good end of the year.”

Also Read “He is also a Ferrari driver” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto expresses his opinion on Antonio Giovinazzi being shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo