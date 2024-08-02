With Fans Seeing a Double, Oscar Piastri Has to Confirm That’s Not Him in Paris Olympics 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are in full swing amid an otherwise ‘cold’ window for sporting events. With F1 also currently in the summer break, the drivers have a much-needed break from the most hectic season in F1 history. However, fans are (jokingly) convinced that Oscar Piastri is not on a break from sports and is competing at the Olympics, prompting the Aussie to make matters clear.

A member of the Dutch Men’s Gymnastics team carried an uncanny facial resemblance with Piastri, giving way to comparisons between the two athletes. Taking note of the same, the McLaren driver issued a tweet in response to a photo and wrote, “Can confirm I am not competing at the Olympics.”

Can confirm I am not competing at the Olympics — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 1, 2024

Notably, this isn’t the first time where someone confused the 23-year-old’s identity. In October last year, a fan mistook rookie Piastri for a murderer. Harpreet Kaur Kandola’s boyfriend convinced her that Piastri had served jail time for shooting his girlfriend.

Following the same, she took to X to accuse the Aussie driver of the crime. Soon after, she realized that the athlete in question was Oscar Pistorius, a para-athlete who shot his girlfriend in 2013 and received a 13-year prison sentence.

Kandola went back to the social media platform to issue an explanation for her original post. She then apologized to Piastri by saying her boyfriend had convinced her that they were the same people, triggering a reaction from her. However, this time, Piastri is not able to fend off the claims of him being at the Olympics.

Fans refuse to believe Piastri is not at the Olympics

Despite Piastri’s comments, fans continue to tease him over the resemblance and refuse to take his word. As such, they took to X to let their feelings known about the Aussie driver ‘lying’ to them.

IM CRYING FRANK RIJKEN POSTED THIS ON HIS STORY PLS pic.twitter.com/P3sP2T6OLk — ella₈₁༉ (@lawyerofoscar) August 1, 2024

f1 drivers are spending their summer break by competing in the olympics i see pic.twitter.com/wPuKLXfssh — athena (@sebsonwdc) August 1, 2024

youre telling me thats not oscar piastri pic.twitter.com/6LhPraTi2o — max verstappen’s lawyer (@mvstppn1) August 1, 2024

oscar showing up to the paddock in zandvoort with his olympic medals

pic.twitter.com/pkQLYjVqDY — kay! ☕️ (@piastrrarii) August 1, 2024

Away from all the fun, the McLaren driver is gearing up for the rest of the 2024 season. Enjoying an incredible run of form, Piastri has the chance to move further ahead in the drivers’ championships. And the push could prove to be critical in setting him up for a shot at the championship in 2025, where McLaren could be the team to beat.