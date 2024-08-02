mobile app bar

With Fans Seeing a Double, Oscar Piastri Has to Confirm That’s Not Him in Paris Olympics 2024

Oscar Piastri Has to Confirm That's Not Him in Paris Olympics 2024

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are in full swing amid an otherwise ‘cold’ window for sporting events. With F1 also currently in the summer break, the drivers have a much-needed break from the most hectic season in F1 history. However, fans are (jokingly) convinced that Oscar Piastri is not on a break from sports and is competing at the Olympics, prompting the Aussie to make matters clear.

A member of the Dutch Men’s Gymnastics team carried an uncanny facial resemblance with Piastri, giving way to comparisons between the two athletes. Taking note of the same, the McLaren driver issued a tweet in response to a photo and wrote, Can confirm I am not competing at the Olympics.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time where someone confused the 23-year-old’s identity. In October last year, a fan mistook rookie Piastri for a murderer. Harpreet Kaur Kandola’s boyfriend convinced her that Piastri had served jail time for shooting his girlfriend.

Following the same, she took to X to accuse the Aussie driver of the crime. Soon after, she realized that the athlete in question was Oscar Pistorius, a para-athlete who shot his girlfriend in 2013 and received a 13-year prison sentence.

Kandola went back to the social media platform to issue an explanation for her original post. She then apologized to Piastri by saying her boyfriend had convinced her that they were the same people, triggering a reaction from her. However, this time, Piastri is not able to fend off the claims of him being at the Olympics.

Fans refuse to believe Piastri is not at the Olympics

Despite Piastri’s comments, fans continue to tease him over the resemblance and refuse to take his word. As such, they took to X to let their feelings known about the Aussie driver ‘lying’ to them.

Away from all the fun, the McLaren driver is gearing up for the rest of the 2024 season. Enjoying an incredible run of form, Piastri has the chance to move further ahead in the drivers’ championships. And the push could prove to be critical in setting him up for a shot at the championship in 2025, where McLaren could be the team to beat.

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

