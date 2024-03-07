“My Move Has Shown Anything Is Possible”: Lewis Hamilton on Adrian Newey Joining Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton himself has admitted that his move to Ferrari in 2025 could have a trickling effect. Amid all the rumors that have been floating around following the Briton’s move, one of them is that Red Bull aero God Adrian Newey can move to Ferrari. When asked about the same, Hamilton admitted that his move has proven that “anything is possible”.

“I think my move has shown that anything is possible“, Hamilton said in his media interaction in Jeddah as quoted on X (formerly Twitter). He then added, “It’s not my decision [for him to move to Ferrari]. But I’m competing against him this year at the moment, so I can’t really talk about next year just yet”.

After stating the same, Hamilton made it clear that the credit for Red Bull’s success shouldn’t go just to Newey. The 39-year-old believes that it’s a team effort and that the Milton Keynes-based outfit have some of F1’s top engineers.

Hamilton then concluded his remarks by stating that since he is still a part of Mercedes, he does not want to comment too much about what could happen next year. The seven-time world champion had a difficult start to his final season with Mercedes as he just managed a P7 finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend.

Lewis Hamilton explained his disappointment after the Bahrain GP

Following the conclusion of the race in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton explained how he expected Mercedes to be quicker at the season opener. The 39-year-old believes that the team have not made any progress in closing the gap with their rivals since they also finished fourth and fifth in Bahrain last year.

He believes that Mercedes at the moment are the third-fastest time and are closely matched on pace with the likes of McLaren and Aston Martin. However, he did admit that a particular set-up he chose for the race perhaps made his weekend a bit more difficult.

“I went in a direction…I’m always taking risks, so I went in a direction with my set-up and it was just, even from P3 [final practice], it was possibly not the right one,” explained Hamilton (as quoted by formula1.com). However, George Russell seemed to differ when asked if Mercedes had made any improvements since last season.

The 26-year-old explained how everyone at Mercedes had “done an amazing job” to give himself and Hamilton a quick car for the Bahrain GP. He believes that the Silver Arrows are perhaps the second-fastest team at the moment and are only lacking pace when compared to Max Verstappen and Red Bull.