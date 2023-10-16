“A Mad Conspiracy”: Prejudice Against Lewis Hamilton for Being a ‘Role Model’ Has F1 Community Raising Pitchforks

Lewis Hamilton landed himself in hot waters after the Mercedes driver crossed the track during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix. Now, FIA’s re-evaluation of the incident incited angry reactions from fans and experts alike as they spoke in support of the seven-time world champion.

Admittedly, the FIA pointed out the “role model” image of Hamilton as they opened a can of worms for the investigation. That, too, happened weeks after the race at Lusail Circuit was over.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1713535132672364906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This garnered significant attention from every nook and corner of motorsport, and there were voices of protest against it. Now, as per a new report, an FIA spokesperson confirmed that they will take another look at Hamilton illegally crossing the track after his Lap 1 crash with teammate George Russell.

The re-evaluation of Lewis Hamilton garnered strict criticism from everywhere

As FIA announced to cross-check Hamilton’s action in Qatar, there were huge criticisms surrounding it. The disappointed fans asked the FIA to rethink their decision on this, as reported by The Race. Given below are some of the reactions taken from X:

@karunchandhok slammed the decision taken by the FIA.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/karunchandhok/status/1713616676950876359?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

@willbuxton did not agree with the decision.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wbuxtonofficial/status/1713514280299974811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

@Spanners believes it was a conspiracy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpannersReady/status/1713588547733672220?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What led to Hamilton’s case being called up again?

As Hamilton crossed the track illegally after the track, a standard procedure was followed. He was summoned by the stewards, and the Mercedes driver apologized for his actions. Then, it was fine, and the case was closed.

However, as per reports, the case was brought to the forefront after the recent nasty incident during the FIA World Karting Championship finals. This was the event where British karter Joe Turney was hit by a fellow competitor.

Lewis Hamilton is still to officially comment on this. However, he was already penalized for the incident by $26,000. Nevertheless, there will always be a question looming large on how the FIA pointed to the “role model” status of the British driver.