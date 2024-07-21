mobile app bar

With McLaren Locking Out the Front Row, Max Verstappen Comes Up With Evil Masterplan Inspired by the Past

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
With McLaren Locking Out the Front Row, Max Verstappen Comes Up With Evil Masterplan Inspired by the Past

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Max Verstappen will start the 2024 Hungarian GP from P3, with the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri starting ahead on the front row. The latter two will hope to hold position and help McLaren to a 1-2 finish but Verstappen has other plans.

In the post-qualifying press conference, Norris was asking Piastri if they ever locked out the front row before when Verstappen was spotted making gestures with his hands. The Briton noticed and asked Verstappen if he meant that his car would jump over his McLaren in the race on Sunday.

“You’re coming over the back of my car? That’s not very nice,” said Norris.

Admittedly, Verstappen’s car has jumped over someone else’s before. At the 2021 Italian GP, the Dutchman collided with his title rival Lewis Hamilton at the first chicane in Monza, resulting in his car landing on top of the Mercedes driver’s halo.

Norris then suggested that Verstappen could do a Bottas instead. By saying this, he was referring to another incident from the 2021 Hungarian GP involving Valtteri Bottas, who was then Hamilton’s teammate. The Finn’s lap one lock-up took three drivers out of the race in one go and caused collateral damage to several other cars.

However, the implications of Verstappen making a Bottas-like error instead could end up hurting Norris or his teammate Piastri.

What if Verstappen pulls a Bottas in Hungary?

Verstappen will start the race from right behind Norris. As such, if the Dutchman locks up, there is a high chance he will make contact with the Bristol-born driver, which could end his race.

It could open the way for Piastri to take the lead and become a favorite for the win, or the Aussie could also see his race get hampered.

Regardless, Verstappen is likely to take risks on lap one of the Hungarian GP. The Hungaroring is a difficult track to overtake on, and if the three-time champion falls too far behind the McLaren duo, he could find it very difficult to make up places for the rest of the race.

The tire strategy could also play a crucial role in determining its outcome, as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner suggested. With the temperatures predicted to be high similar to Friday, managing tires and choosing the right compounds in the race will be quite important for everyone.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these