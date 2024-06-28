With the Grid Waiting for an Answer, Carlos Sainz Finally Commits to a Deadline

Carlos Sainz‘s F1 Future hasn’t been confirmed yet. Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly were confirmed this weekend in Austria leaving Sainz amongst the few drivers waiting to make a decision. Rumors suggested that Sainz will make the Williams announcement at the Spanish GP but nothing happened. Sainz has now come out during the Austrian GP weekend suggesting that the announcement will be made after the triple header.

“It’s a question of having all the options in front of me and calmly sitting down with my team, maybe when we’re not on a triple header like right now to take a very important decision in my life. That’s why it’s taking a little longer”, said Sainz when asked if the future announcement has been delayed because Alpine joined the race to sign him.

carlos on the disagreement with charles and why it’s taking him so long to decide on his future: pic.twitter.com/iyc8aQoWMQ — yoyo (@ver55tappen) June 27, 2024

Sainz was linked to top teams like Mercedes and Red Bull at the start of the season. However, those options closed down pretty quickly and the Spaniard is now left with underperforming midfield teams to choose from. Williams and Audi were the two options before Alpine joined the party after Esteban Ocon’s exit announcement.

Reports suggest that Alpine has a release clause in the contract offered to Sainz which has made the offer very tempting. Some reports even advised that Sainz is very close to signing with the French team, which recently appointed Flavio Briatore. The 29-year-old making a decision will start a domino effect as multiple drivers are waiting to see which of the three options Sainz chooses from.

Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Jack Doohan, and Mick Schumacher are some of the drivers held up because of Sainz’s delayed announcement.

Valtteri Bottas hints at Carlos Sainz’s delayed decision as the reason behind his delayed contract announcement

Given the form Carlos Sainz has been in, none of the three teams in contention to sign him would want to give up on the opportunity to sign him. Hence, all three seats are currently blocked for Sainz. Along with the seat, all the prospects that are linked to those seats have to wait for the Spaniard’s decision to make their next move.

“Somebody else first has to decide where he’s going and that’s gonna decide that puzzle, basically, how it’s gonna fall”, said Valtteri Bottas during the Austrian GP media day. The Finnish driver hinted at Sainz being somebody else.

Bottas explained that he has got his priorities for the team set and is just waiting for the first domino to fall. Once it does, he will make an announcement soon.