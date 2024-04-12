With the Ink Still Wet on Aston Martin Contract, Fernando Alonso Shares His Retirement Plans

The evergreen Fernando Alonso has once again got the limelight on himself, after his Aston Martin contract extension beyond 2025. While there were whispers of retirement around him, Alonso’s declaration – “I’m here to stay” showcased a weight of certainty of his future plans. He chose his words carefully in a Michael Jordan-esque fashion, setting the stage for an association he’s determined to be a part of, perhaps even in a non-racing capacity.

The announcement, though succinct, was symbolic of Alonso’s unyielding passion for competition. The Spaniard was hinting that he may want to move away from Aston Martin. There were reports of him possibly considering a move to Mercedes or Aston Martin. His rationale? An underwhelming AMR24 not showing enough promise for the future, as well as the possibility of fighting for wins at the other two teams.

Usually, Alonso‘s psyche entertains retirement as a distant thought. However, that could have been a reality this time around, had he thought of giving up on all his potential future prospects. It would be quite difficult for the two-time champion to not pursue and sort out his unfinished business in F1. Still, the 42-year-old has an idea of what life looks like after.

Sitting in a time machine with Formu1a.uno, Fernando Alonso described what are his objectives during his extended Aston Martin stay. He said, “It will still take years to grow and I will do my best to bring Aston Martin to victory, but I will be happy even if they get them without me on the track, but in another role, in the future.”

When prodded further about his life after F1, Alonso teased, “I don’t know when I’ll stop yet. I have a car to drive, and if I can do it for many more years, I will, but if I have to stop before that, I will certainly remain in a different role.”

F1 is not enough for Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso’s prowess extends beyond the confines of F1, a fact underscored by his appearances in various motorsport arenas. While his current focus remains on the high-speed drama of F1, Alonso’s yearning for off-road conquests and endurance remains palpable.

Moreover, Alonso’s affiliation with Aston Martin opens avenues for exploitation beyond the realm of F1. The tantalizing prospect of driving the Aston Martin Valyrie for their World Endurance Championship (WEC) project looms large. This will provide the Spaniard an opportunity to return to Le Mans for the first time since 2019.

“Aston Martin has, for example, the Valkyrie, which will race at Le Mans. So, it will be something that maybe I will do both behind the wheel and not. I would love to see Aston win in any category.”, stated Alonso.

Indeed, Alonso’s ambitions outside F1 are deferred rather than abandoned. As the 42-year-old bides his time, the anticipation of his potential return to Endurance racing will keep fans hooked on his story.

Still, whether on the track or in a supporting role, the Spaniard has always wanted to leave a lasting legacy in F1 for years to come. In the meantime, Fernando Alonso remains focused on fulfilling his unrequited dream of a third F1 championship. Can Aston Martin help him do so before they look to get him involved in their WEC program? The Matador will have signed on the dotted line, hoping for the same.