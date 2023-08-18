With Title Challenge in Japan Giving Push to Daniel Ricciardo’s Comeback, Liam Lawson Doubtful Following Missed Golden Opportunity

Liam Lawson is having the time of his life as he is vying for the championship in the Super Formula series in Japan. The Red Bull reserve driver has been in fine form throughout the season. This is why Red Bull decided not to come in his way of success and went for Daniel Ricciardo as their AlphaTauri candidate. But as Lawson missed the long-awaited Formula 1 spot, according to SpeedCafe, he is now unsure if he is ready to remain in Asia for the successive seasons.

Lawson is driving for Team Mugen in the 2023 Super Formula Championship in Japan and has managed to live up to expectations. He already won three races and is trailing the championship by just one point against Ritomo Miyata.

With just three more rounds left in the season, Lawson is desperate to win this title. However, experts predict that the driver from New Zealand will pack his bags and move back to Europe after the current super formula season ends.

Despite the success, Liam Lawson is unsure about his future

In spite of all the success he has achieved in Japan so far, Lawson revealed that he is still unsure about staying back for another season in Super Formula. When asked about it, he said, ”It depends on how the season goes.”

The 21-year-old further added, “It depends on where I finish in the championship this year. To be honest, I think if I were fighting at the front, like we are currently, at the end of the season, I feel like I’ve gotten everything out of it.”

In the end, the Red Bull youngster asserted, “My goal is Formula 1.” Admittedly, the recent story of Liam Lawson is a fine example of how Red Bull has been unable to utilize their F2 talents. This is added to the fact that they are looking for some cost-cutting measures for their F2 prospect.

Christian Horner unraveled shocking F2 development

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has recently revealed that the team will be working actively to cut down their Formula 2 expenditures and divert them to the lower feeder series. They are most likely to be Formula 3, Formula 4 and Formula E.

Talking about this on ESPN Unlapped, Horner said, “We had a lot of drivers in F2 this year and that will be thinned out moving forward to refocus on some of the lower formulas,” when he was asked about the possible reason for the decision.

Notably, one of the biggest problems of the Red Bull driver academy has been the sheer competitiveness and ruthless work culture of the team. If a driver fails to deliver at the get-go, there are high chances of the driver getting sacked, and chances are he will never get back his footing in the sport. Similar to something that happened with Daniil Kvyat after Max Verstappen replaced him back in 2016.