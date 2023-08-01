Sebastian Vettel Can Finally Make a Sensational Return to Racing Without Compromising on His Morals

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel could make a return to racing as per a recent report. The German, who retired from the sport at the end of last season, might be on his way to Formula E. Since the 36-year-old has often raised concerns about the damaging environmental impact that F1 has, it seems that he may not even need to sacrifice on his morals if he decides to move to Formula E.

Issues pertaining to the environment are undoubtedly close to Vettel’s heart as this is one of the main reasons why he retired from F1 last year. As quoted by washingtonpost.com in an interview, he explained how while it is his “passion to drive a car,” he is unsure if F1 should be “wasting resources“.

Vettel then concluded his remarks by stating that he has come to dislike “certain aspects” of his passion. However, if Formula E aligns with his interests, then he could relive his passion for motorsports, as per a recent report.

Sebastian Vettel could join Formula E next season

According to German outlet ran.de, an opening in Formula E is most likely to come after the Abt Sportsline team confirmed that they would be partying ways with Robin Frijns at the end of this year. While the team has not revealed Frijns’ successor, the report states that the German motor racing company could be considering Sebastian Vettel as a replacement.

The report believes that the same is a possibility because of certain hints that Abt Sportsline boss Thomas Biermaier made while explaining Frijns’ departure. After stating that Frijns’ interest no longer aligned with his team, he explained on the microphone before Sunday’s Formula E qualifying in London (as quoted by ran.de) that they could perhaps look at someone who lives in Switzerland.

“Maybe we will look at someone from Switzerland. There are racers who are very committed to the environment and do a lot of sustainability work,” he explained. The obvious name, who comes up considering this description is Vettel, who stays in Switzerland and has a huge interest in sustainability.

Formula E could be a perfect sport that aligns with Vettel’s interest

Since Formula E runs on glycerine, which is a carbon-neutral fuel, Sebastian Vettel could be persuaded to join the sport if he receives an offer. This is because the German has often explained the importance of protecting the environment and the negative impact that the fuels used in Formula 1 have on it.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the 36-year-old not only has an interest in just spreading awareness but also in playing a key role in protecting the environment. The same is evident as Vettel has taken up several environmental initiatives since retiring from F1 at the end of last season.

For example, he became one of the major brand ambassadors of BACX, which is a sustainable sports drink brand. Moreover, other than this sponsorship, he also endorses several other brands in this space.

And that is not it, as the details of all his initiatives are available on his website: sebastianvettel.de. Hence, since Vettel has such a keenness to take up environmental-friendly activities, an offer from a Formula E team could persuade him to join.