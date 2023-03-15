Amidst Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari Links, Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Once Wanted To Work at Maranello

In the latest updates, Lewis Hamilton is showing interest in Ferrari amidst Mercedes woes, as SkySports host Simon Lazenby claimed. Though the news could be as absurd it could be as Hamilton has constantly reiterated that he wishes to end his career with the Silver Arrows.

Moreover, his former teammate Heikki Kovalainen believes Hamilton has a point to prove by bringing renaissance at Mercedes that he is more than a car. It’s not the first time when the two sides have been linked.

Former Ferrari boss and now F1 CEO has confessed he had tried to bring Hamilton to Maranello before. But the move never happened. Now also, it seems the change in career for the seven-time world champions is unlikely.

Lewis Hamilton reading those silly rumors of him potentially going to Ferrari in 2024: pic.twitter.com/GuLFhV0AWQ — iesh🍒 (@LEWISHAMIL7ON) March 10, 2023

However, someone else from Mercedes wanted to be in Ferrari earlier. It’s none other than the boss Toto Wolff himself, who, before joining the Brackley-based team, fancied joining Ferrari.

Toto Wolff could have joined Ferrari

Before becoming Mercedes’ team principal, Wolff was at Williams as an executive director. Under that stint, he had elevated his reputation, but he never thought Mercedes would come for him. He is grateful for the trust and opportunity that was given to him.

However, when asked if it had been Ferrari, would the 51-year-old boss have joined the Maranello-based outfit? Wolff replies with an affirmative in the answer.

“If Ferrari had come around the corner and miraculously offered me such a position, it would have been the same (as Mercedes),” said Wolff on Beyond the Grid.

But now, Wolff isn’t even ready to hire people from Maranello. Mattia Binotto is available and could be an excellent technical director anywhere. On the other hand, Mercedes is not satisfied with the services of Mike Elliott. When the same source asked if he would hire Binotto, Wolff, without a blink, refused.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to sign an extension

Much of Hamilton’s links with Ferrari are coming with him not signing an extension with Mercedes. The Briton race driver’s contract with his team would end in 2023 end. Yet, there is no whiff around when Hamilton would commit his future to them.

Hamilton’s former teammate Jenson Button claims that the 38-year-old is delaying because of Mercedes’ struggles. So, if Hamilton announces his contract extension tomorrow, all the whispers will die down.

Lewis Hamilton has shut down suggestions that a potential new contract with Mercedes hinges on the team’s level of performance during the 2023 season, insisting “I’ll still be here” whatever happens. “It’s ultimately people creating rumours without facts. It’s never helpful. pic.twitter.com/aiGVgarV56 — Adriaan/Jaba 🇿🇦 ⁴⁴ Lewis GOAT (@JabaManaka) March 15, 2023

According to the last update, Mercedes and Hamilton are currently negotiating the deal. The new agreement would likely make Hamilton the highest-paid star in F1 once again after Max Verstappen surpassed him when he signed a colossal deal with Red Bull after winning the 2021 title.

