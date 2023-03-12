“Wouldn’t Have Been Allowed to Wear a Mullet”: Valtteri Bottas on How Mercedes Never Allowed Him to Be Himself

During the winter break leading up to the 2023 season, Valtteri Bottas traveled to Australia, a country that he loves spending time in. There, he embraced the culture wholeheartedly and even got a haircut that is extremely popular in the land down under, a mullet. When Bottas posted a picture of his new style on social media, there was an overwhelmingly positive reaction to it.

However, if Bottas posted this same picture a couple of years ago, he could have been in trouble. That is because, according to the Finn, Mercedes would not have allowed him to keep a mullet. The company policies at his former team are very different from that of Alfa Romeo, the team he is driving for now.

Valtteri Bottas says he wouldn’t have been allowed to wear a mullet at Mercedes. “I think company policies are a little different in different workplaces, let’s put it that way. And some things are maybe a little more restricted.” “I imagine I wouldn’t have been allowed [to… https://t.co/L6heFv4Dbt pic.twitter.com/nOH19O0zQz — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 11, 2023

As reported by Formel1.de, Mercedes did not allow its employees to do a lot of things and that was something that bothered Bottas a lot. The 33-year-old is glad about not having to work at Brackley anymore and instead, is driving for a team where he can express himself more freely.

“I think now I feel I can really be who I am,” said Bottas. “And yes, certainly there is a little difference.”

Does Valtteri Bottas miss Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton?

Bottas enjoyed the most successful spell of his F1 career to date with Mercedes. He joined the Silver Arrows in 2017 and helped them win five consecutive constructors’ championships in a row. Bottas also developed a very close friendship with Lewis Hamilton, even though the difference in their performance on the track was quite huge.

Find someone who looks at you the way Lewis looks at me 😊#VB77 #F1 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/KiJfnNJcqv — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 9, 2023

Earlier this week, Bottas shared a picture of himself and Hamilton during the drivers’ parade ahead of the 2023 season opener. “Find someone who looks at you the way Lewis looks at me,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. This photo became viral all over social media, and fans loved how the Finnish driver brought up his old bromance with the seven-time world champion.

On the other hand, in terms of driving, Bottas prefers driving for Alfa Romeo, even though Mercedes provided him with the resources to win 10 F1 races.

Why does Bottas prefer Alfa Romeo over Mercedes?

At Mercedes, Bottas was always in contention for a race win or podium, but he was never quite the main man. The team always preferred Hamilton over him, and the spotlight was on the Brit because of his legendary status. Bottas, who was a good team player, complied with most of what Mercedes asked him to do.

However, when the Silver Arrows refused to offer him a multi-year deal for security, Bottas decided it was time to leave. He joined Alfa Romeo, a team where he is leading proceedings at.

Bottas has repeatedly stated that he is enjoying his time in Hinwil, and also looks forward to helping his young teammate Zhou Guanyu grow. Bottas is currently in his second year with Alfa Romeo and is contracted to drive for them until the end of the 2024 season.