Charles Leclerc could surpass Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel’s race wins for Ferrari by the end of the 2022 season

Ferrari’s star driver Charles Leclerc could become the team’s second greatest driver by the end of the season.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc could have his name written in the record books. If the current trend continues, he could be the team’s all-time great in three years.

Leclerc won his fourth career win with Ferrari after a comfortable win in Australia. He has three years of contract left with the team. With engine freeze ahead, he could in reality turn out one of the best.

There have been only seven drivers until now who have won more than ten or more race wins for Ferrari. With six more wins and 20 races to go, Leclerc could dominate the track and record books.

Charles Leclerc could surpass the World Champions

The 24-year-old requires just six more wins to match former Ferrari world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s tally. Leclerc could turn out to be Ferrari’s first world champion in 15 years as well.

Leclerc could easily go ahead of Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso as he just requires seven more victories. The 1952 and 1953 World Champions Alberto Ascari won 13 races for the Prancing Horse. The world championship and race wins record can be broken if Ferrari continues to perform on the track.

Former teammate Sebastian Vettel is Ferrari’s third most successful driver with fourteen wins. Right ahead of him is the legendary Niki Lauda on 15 wins.

Challenging Michael Schumacher

The Monegasque once passes Lauda and Vettel will turn into Ferrari’s one of the greatest drivers of all time. However, to become the greatest, he has a German icon to pass. Standing on his way with 72 wins is one of the GOAT of the sport, Michael Schumacher.

Leclerc is 68 victories away from the German but could match if he continues with Ferrari for years to come. As things stand currently, Red Bull and Mercedes are having a hard time catching up with the Italians.

The number 16 could possibly get ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Niki Lauda by the end of 2023. However, breaking Schumacher’s record will take a lot of commitment. As all other teams are trying to match each other in the standings, only the future can tell if Leclerc will stay with Ferrari 2024 and beyond.