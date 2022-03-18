“Yellow is my history”– Lewis Hamilton shares his ‘important helmet design’ with fans ahead of Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton shares a new helmet design with the world as he claims it’s one of the most important designs as it signifies his beginnings.

On Thursday, Lewis Hamilton on his Instagram story declared to the world that he will be releasing a new helmet design the next day. He contextualized that the design is very important to him, and hoped that others like it too.

Now, only a few minutes before the first free practise session in Bahrain, he released those designs on his social media accounts. The new design included his older shades of black and purple, but added a major blend of yellow.

The Briton explained that the design is closer to his heart, as he used to use the same colour of helmet during his karting days. thus, it has loads of personal history.

“For this year’s helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings. As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days,” explained Hamilton.

Hamilton on his Instagram also shared photos of using this colour earlier. He posted a photo from 2013 and 1997 to further display how important this colour is to him.

Lewis Hamilton speaks how his father wanted a bright colour

Hamilton also posted a video from past claiming that why at first place he went for a yellow colour. He revealed that his dad used to be nervous about his safety during races.

And when there were innumerable number of cars at the corner, it was tough to identify his son. So the duo ensured that they go with a very bright colour helmet for racing.

Moreover, Hamilton revealed that he got inspired by former greats like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, who used to have flashy helmets. So, it eventually becomes an identity of the driver.

