“I really wanted to say that I was okay”: Haas driver Mick Schumacher explains why he didn’t leave the car after his nasty crash at the Saudi Arabian GP

Mick Schumacher insists that him staying inside of his VF-22 after the crash in Saudi Arabia had nothing to do with him being hurt.

Schumacher was the victim of a high speed crash at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the Saudi Arabian GP. The accident took place in qualifying, when the Haas driver hit a kerb and crashed into the concrete barriers around turn 10.

What followed was an extremely tense moment of the paddock and F1 fans all over. In the immediate aftermath, he didn’t leave his car, and there was no visible movement from Schumacher’s side.

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok🙏

Thank you for the kind messages.

The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mwpy0767kN — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 26, 2022

The replays showed just how brutal that crash was, and Haas couldn’t even reach to him on team radio. After a horrible waiting period, it was revealed that the German did get out of his car, and went straight to the hospital to have checks done on him.

After the session, Haas stated that the 22-year old was fine, but very winded. On top of that, his VF-22 was completely destroyed and he couldn’t start the race on Sunday.

Also read: Niko Hulkenberg predicts a slow start to the 2022 season for Sebastian Vettel

Mick Schumacher did not want to worry anyone after suffering horrid crash

Initial fears were that of Schumacher getting hurt physically. However, the 22-year old later revealed that he wasn’t hurt, but was also not leaving his cockpit due to another reason.

The Corniche circuit has a very narrow and high-speed layout. He stayed inside of his car because he wasn’t aware if the track was clear or not. His race engineer too, wasn’t able to reach out to him on radio.

Taking those factors into consideration, it was a smart move from Schumacher to stay put. The Ferrari academy driver however, insisted that he really wanted to let his team know that he was alright.

“I didn’t want to get out at first because I knew there would be a few more cars behind me,” he said to Sky Sports. “Accordingly, I just checked to see if everything was all right.”

He went on to say that his radio wasn’t working. The exact reason behind that wasn’t really revealed but he thinks his system got damaged from the impact.

Also read: Fernando Alonso expects Alpine to fight alongside the likes of Mercedes in the 2022 season