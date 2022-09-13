“Yes I treat Max Verstappen differently”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton speaks about how he approaches racing against his rival

Lewis Hamilton admitted that he has to treat Max Verstappen differently compared to other drivers out on track.

Verstappen and Hamilton were part of one of the greatest rivalries of all time during the 2021 season. They went toe to toe all year long and often resorted to questionable methods to gain an advantage over each other.

Their battle was so close that they went into the season finale level on points. The title was won by Verstappen, but it wasn’t before an intense last-lap battle (aided by some controversial decision-making from then-race director Michael Masi).

In spite of the controversy, the 2021 season will live long in the memory of F1 fans for the excitement and drama it produced. However, there were times when Verstappen was accused of being a bit too aggressive. Of course, the 24-year-old never admitted that he was aggressive, but it led to people wondering if other drivers had to deal with him differently while out on track.

7-time World Champion Hamilton definitely deals with him in a different way.

Also read: Max Verstappen adds $1.8 Million Ferrari to his incredible car collection

It’s very likely you’ll come together with Max Verstappen, admits Lewis Hamilton

In an interview back in 2019, Hamilton shared his thoughts about racing with Verstappen. Even two years before his maiden Title charge, Verstappen was considered to be one of the most aggressive drivers in F1. A reporter asked Hamilton if he approached racing the Dutchman any differently.

“I think every driver is slightly different,” Hamilton said. “Some are smart, some are smart-aggressive and some are silly with it. Through experience, you give some people more space.”

“It’s very likely you’ll come together with Max,” the Mercedes ace continued. “That’s why you give him some extra space. In my experience, I didn’t have a lot of space to give him extra space, so you know. I don’t think it was intentional or anything, he’s just a magnet for those kinds of things.”

The reporter then asked four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel the same question. Vettel, who was driving for Ferrari back then did not hesitate for a second for replying, “Yes and yes.”

Also read: “Nyck de Vries started where he finished”: Nicholas Latifi blames Williams’ poor car for underwhelming Monza outing