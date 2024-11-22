Yet Another Track Flaw Mars Las Vegas GP’s Repute a Year After Carlos Sainz’s Drain Cover Crash

There has been no doubt about the amount of investment F1 has put behind making the Las Vegas GP a reality. The investment paid off after the inaugural race weekend became a major success from both a sporting and commercial perspective.

However, some preventable track issues have marred its reputation, beginning with Carlos Sainz’s disastrous drain cover crash from last year’s event. Fast forward to 2024, and some more track issues have come under the spotlight in the first hour of running.

During the FP1 session, both Williams drivers — Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon were shown black-and-white flags for crossing the white line at pit entry.

While that might seem like a routine reprimand, onboard footage revealed that the white lines marking the pit entry were faded and difficult to see, suggesting they had not been properly repainted ahead of the race weekend.

Russell: “The pit entry line is almost impossible to see.” Williams pair Franco Colapinto amd Alexander Albon have been shown the black-and-white flag for crossing it without pitting. #F1 — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) November 22, 2024

George Russell was among the first to voice concerns. “The pit entry line is almost impossible to see,” the Mercedes man said over the team radio. F1 pundits, Karun Chandhok and Ted Kravitz echoed this sentiment, suggesting they should redraw the lines in bright yellow to make them more visible and avoid further incidents.

Adding to the drivers’ frustration was the condition of the track itself. Because the Las Vegas GP takes over the iconic Strip — a busy tourist area — the circuit starts in a dirtier condition compared to a traditional track.

Drivers compared the lack of grip to “driving on ice,” as Max Verstappen put it, with excessive dust making it challenging to find traction during the opening practice session. The lack of grip was a factor last year as well, so drivers and teams will figure out a way around the same.

The faded paint lines may also be a smaller issue, as it hasn’t caused any major incident as Sainz and Ferrari experienced last year which disrupted the running of the weekend a lot.

Sainz’s drain cover incident

Sainz’s incident also happened during FP1 when his Ferrari hit a loose drain cover on the track. The floor damage was severe, with the car’s survival cell, engine, energy store, and control electronics all destroyed.

Ferrari essentially had to rebuild the car for Sainz to take part in the rest of the weekend. Adding insult to injury, the stewards handed the Spaniard a 10-place grid penalty for the Grand Prix, as the repair of the car needed the team to exceed his allocation of engine parts. Understandably frustrated, Sainz called it ‘paying the price for Formula 1’s shortcomings’.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur was furious as he labeled the incident “unacceptable” and estimated the damage to cost Ferrari around $2 million. He also stressed the financial strain it would place on the team’s already tight budget cap. After the weekend, Vasseur demanded that Las Vegas GP organizers consider compensating Ferrari for their losses, pointing out the avoidable nature of the crash.

These recurring issues raise questions about the preparedness and execution of this high-profile event. Despite its promise as an exciting addition to the F1 calendar, the Las Vegas GP has struggled to deliver a smooth experience for the drivers and teams.