“You can’t compare Lewis Hamilton and George Russell” – Former F1 driver offers opinion as Russell continues to outperform seven-time world champion

David Coulthard says there is no comparison between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton until the W13 is underperforming.

Former F1 racing driver David Coulthard has offered his opinion on who is better – Lewis Hamilton or his new teammate George Russell debate.

Russell took a seat next to Hamilton at the beginning of the 2022 season. Since the first race of the year in Bahrain, Russell has delivered an impressive performance.

He garnered himself the reputation of ‘Mr Consistency’ as he is yet to finish a race outside the top 5 positions. Meanwhile, Hamilton has been underperforming with his W13 as the Mercedes is facing the worst effects of porpoising.

Overall, Russell has held the upper hand over the 37-year-old whether in terms of qualifying or race results. Even in the championship standings, the 24-year-old is currently at P4 with 111 points while his teammate is down at P6 with only 77 points.

Due to this, several discussions about whether the seven-time world champion is no longer the same driver he was or is Russell better than Hamilton has emerged.

Coulthard, however, thinks that the two drivers are incomparable as the car is not performing at its best level.

He said, “I think George is a future world champion. I think he’s a fantastic driver. and I think he’s earned that place in the team.”

“But we won’t truly know how he compares to Lewis until they have a winning car again, because right now, this is the best car that George has ever driven, relative to where the fastest car is, and this is not the best car that Lewis has driven.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton can’t break this Michael Schumacher record in 2022

Lewis Hamilton and George warned ahead of the British GP

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned his drivers ahead of the race at the Silverstone circuit next weekend. While Wolff is cheerful with how the last two races turned out he has forewarned the drivers and the fans to not get ahead of themselves.

He believes that the team still has to bring many changes to come back to the top of the grid. He said, “One swallow doesn’t make a summer. We saw that swallow in Barcelona but somehow it flew somewhere else. So, I think we need to be careful.”

Get in there, Lewis! Great to see you back on the podium! 😎💪

And right behind, George in P4. What a drive, Team! 💯👏#CanadianGP #WeLivePerformance #MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/PHAlshTRyG — Mercedes-AMG Motorsport (@amgmotorsport) June 19, 2022

He said that in Canada, Hamilton and Russell were almost matching the front-runners – not quite, but on some laps – so that was very encouraging to see, but the team needs to be careful.

“There’s so much work we need to do to be back at the front and we aren’t there yet,” he further added.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton talks about his relationship with George Russell