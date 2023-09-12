Sebastian Vettel Could Take On Red Bull Role, but Not While Max Verstappen Is Around

After two unsuccessful years with Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season. Being one of the most loved personalities on the grid, his departure was quite a big deal for his fans. Now, as per a report by F1Maximaal, Helmut Marko has revealed that it is possible that Vettel might take up driving again, but not while Verstappen is on the team.

Vettel rendered himself a Red Bull legend after winning all four of his world championship titles with the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Despite moving away from the team in 2015 and then joining the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin, Vettel has maintained ties with Red Bull.

The German was recently invited by the team to take the RB7 on a demo run around the Nurburgring alongside David Coulthard. He is also expected to be present in the paddock with Red Bull during the Japanese GP.

Helmut Marko believes that Sebastian Vettel might want to return back to racing

Vettel retaining his connection with Red Bull and motorsports in general has led Helmut Marko to believe that his former star driver’s F1 chapter is not over. In an interview with Servus TV, as quoted by F1Maximaal, Marko said, “I’m not sure he knows what exactly he wants. However, I do not believe that the driver’s chapter is completely closed for him.”

Marko was then asked, quite naturally, if fans would see a return of the four time World Champion to Red Bull. The Austrian advisor made it clear that a return isn’t on the cards while Verstappen is around. Marko said, “I don’t want to do it to him by putting him next to Verstappen.”

If not Red Bull, then the next option might be AlphaTauri. But even that was ruled out by Marko. The Red Bull chief explained that AlphaTauri was in the need of an experienced driver and they already have that in Daniel Ricciardo. As for Vettel, if he does want to make a return to F1, he would want to do it with a top team.

Environmental issues will be a major factor in dictating Vettel’s return

Even though Marko has spoken about a possible return for Vettel to racing, he also made it clear that he wasn’t talking only about F1. He explained that the environmental issues surrounding F1 will make it hard for Vettel to come back to the sport.

Marko said, “It will not be an easy decision for him. Because Formula 1 will continue to use fossil fuels. The environmental aspect is important to him.”

Vettel has always used his platform to raise his voice against various social issues, including factors that affect the environment. He has been openly critical about F1 and their huge carbon footprint. Therefore, a return to the sport might not be too attractive to him.