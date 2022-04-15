“There are plenty of other cool people in the world” – Lando Norris has never spoken to Kimi Raikkonen despite having spent three years together in F1

McLaren driver Lando Norris admitted that despite having spent three years racing in F1 he never spoke to Kimi Raikkonen.

McLaren driver Lando Norris admitted that he never spoke to Kimi Raikkonen during their three years together in F1. Raikkonen ended his two-decade-long career in the F1 in 2021 as he retired from the sport at the age of 42.

The Finnish drove for the Alfa Romeo in the final three seasons of his career and scored 57 points. Meanwhile, Norris was building his reputation with McLaren.

Answering questions by fans, Norris was asked if he missed Raikkonen on the grid. The Briton said, “I don’t think I ever said a word to him apart from a, ‘You alright?’, like when you walk past someone you know but don’t really know.”

“I miss watching Kimi; I miss his interviews and that side [of him]. But apart from that, no. There are plenty of other cool people in the world and we have an exciting grid.”

Also Read: Toto Wolff thinks Haas’ performance in 2022 is a learning exercise for Mercedes

Lando Norris puts together his ultimate combo

Furthermore, while streaming on Twitch, the McLaren star was asked by the fans to choose his best combination of five F1 drivers.

While he found it difficult to do so, he anyway put together a list. the surprising part of it was that the list did not include his current McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo or four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

lando norris calling daniel ricciardo a “cute little teddy bear” was not in my bingo card but i’m here for it pic.twitter.com/Y5YnzOPteA — andy (@iiiuminateandy) April 13, 2022

Charles Leclerc was also not part of the five Norris chose. Among the present drivers, the McLaren driver chose his former teammate in Surrey, Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were obvious choices, alongside two-time Champion Fernando Alonso.

Norris also added Yuki Tsunoda to the list, purely because of his ‘entertaining radio messages’.

Also Read: Lando Norris reveals the combination that would make the greatest F1 driver of all time