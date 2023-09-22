$12,000,000 Worth Dirty Laundry Behind Alfa Romeo’s 2024 F1 Driver Lineup

Shocking reports have recently emerged about the reasons why Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas are at Alfa Romeo. As per blick.ch, Zhou and Bottas are only on the team because of a $12,000,000 investment. The report states that the team, who were keen to replace Zhou, had invested this amount for an advertising campaign that stated that their driver line-up was the fourth-oldest in F1. This investment was made soon after it was announced that the Chinese Grand Prix would return to the F1 calendar next year.

As for Bottas, the team could not replace him as he has a contract until the end of the 2024 season. However, when it comes to Zhou, the report states that there were rumors that Alfa Romeo was keen to replace the Chinese driver with Nico Hulkenberg. The move did not go through though before since Haas team principal Guenther Steiner refused the offer.

Why did Guanyu Zhou get a third year in F1?

Guanyu Zhou recently signed a contract extension with Alfa Romeo that will keep him at the team for at least another season. According to blick.ch, the only reason why the Italian outfit extended the Chinese driver’s contract was because of one of their advertising campaigns.

The report states that Alfa Romeo cannot replace Zhou now because their advertising campaign will go to waste. As a result, they will need to stay committed to their two drivers for at least another season.

Perhaps the most shocking thing mentioned in the report is about why Alfa Romeo wants to change their driver line-up at the first place. The reason is that both Zhou and Valtteri Bottas are “too harmonious“.

Hence, “if both drivers in a team get along so well, praise each other, and always say the same thing, then that’s poison“. While Alfa Romeo are keen on changing their driver line-up, Zhou was ecstatic to extend his contract with the team.

Zhou delighted to stay with Alfa Romeo for at least another year

With Guanyu Zhou recently extending his contract with Alfa Romeo, the team will now maintain their partnership for a third season in a row. The Italian outfit stated that they were extending the 24-year-old‘s contract as he has shown far more “maturity” in his second season with the side. As for Zhou, he could not be happier to do so.

As quoted by formula1.com, the Chinese driver said, “Signing again with the team is always a great feeling, especially when we know how things are shaping up. I am proud to be part of Alfa Romeo and grateful for their trust“.

He then added that he has an outstanding relationship with Valtteri Bottas and is confident that he can work together with the Finnish driver to help the team achieve their goals in the future. Zhou then concluded his remarks by expressing his delight about the Chinese GP returning to the calendar next season.