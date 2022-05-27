“Without Jules Bianchi, I would be nowhere”- Charles Leclerc on how his godfather helped him realize his Formula 1 dream

Jules Bianchi was the godfather of current Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, before his tragic death at the 2014 Japanese GP.

Leclerc has often mentioned just how important a role Bianchi played in helping him reach F1. The French driver was very close to Leclerc, and the latter holds him in high regard, insisting that had it not been for his tragic accident, Bianchi would have the Ferrari seat in F1 today.

His accident sent shockwaves throughout the world of motorsports. In very wet conditions, he lost control of his Marussia car, and hit an exposed recovery vehicle, suffering serious brain injuries. To everyone’s dismay, he succumbed to them after being in a coma for several months.

Bianchi’s life and driving career comes under remembrance this week in particular. It was in Monaco that he put in his best ever performance, earning his and Marussia’s first ever points finish at the 2014 Monaco GP.

His godson Leclerc, who gears up for his home race, revealed in an interview just how vital Bianchi was the growth of his career.

Charles Leclerc did not have money to continue in karting

Leclerc recalled the moment in his junior career, where his father ran out of money to support his career. Getting into motorsports is expensive, and midway into his karting stint, Leclerc’s dad faced a shortage of funding.

It was then that Jules Bianchi went out of his way to go and talk to Nicholas Todt (son of former FIA president Jean). Todt then paid for everything Leclerc need, up until he reached Formula 1 in 2018.

“At the end of 2010, my father didn’t have the money to keep me in karting,” Leclerc said. “And it looked like my last year. Jules spoke about me to Nicholas, who then paid for everything for me until I reached F1. Without Jules, I would be nowhere.”

“He also taught me so many things when I was younger,” the 24-year old continued. “That allowed me to take my first steps in car racing and have been fundamental for my career and for me as a person. Jules will forever be with me.”

Leclerc goes into the Monaco GP this weekend, six points behind Championship leader Max Verstappen.

