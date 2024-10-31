“You Made a Mistake”: Carlos Sainz Is Out to Prove Ferrari Wrong for Dropping Him, Says Mika Hakkinen

Carlos Sainz suffered a major blow ahead of the start of the 2024 season when Ferrari informed him that Lewis Hamilton would take his seat away next year. Although Sainz was saddened by the news, he handled it maturely, acknowledging the reason behind Ferrari’s decision.

However, there is nothing more motivating for Sainz than having the opportunity to prove his current employers wrong. He knows it is his last season with Ferrari, which is why he will aim for as many wins and podiums as possible. Mika Hakkinen too, believes the same.

The two-time World Champion noted that Sainz was desperate to prove to Ferrari and show them that they made a mistake by hiring Hamilton to replace him.

“He wants to show Ferrari and everybody, you guys made a mistake,” said Hakkinen on the Drive to Wynn podcast.

Sainz, in an earlier interview this season, admitted that he understood where Ferrari’s decision to sign Hamilton came from. He recognized that passing up the opportunity to sign a seven-time World Champion was a tough choice.

Sainz has made it his mission to prove that he is a top driver and that Ferrari could regret losing him in the future. His recent performances, particularly his emphatic victory at the Mexico City GP last weekend, serve as a testament to his talent.

Just a week prior, he secured an impressive P2 in Austin, contributing to a Ferrari one-two finish. Overall, he has won two races in 2024, and seven podium finishes.

Sainz’s resilient driving, combined with Charles Leclerc‘s strong results this season, has also brought Ferrari to the brink of winning its first world title in over 16 years.

Can Sainz help Ferrari end their title drought?

For Sainz, there won’t be a better way to finish his career than to help Ferrari win the Constructors’ World Championship, which the Maranello-based outfit last won in 2008.

The 1-2 finish in Austin followed by 1-3 in Mexico City has brought Ferrari closer, and they are now just 29 points behind leaders McLaren in the standings. Carlos Sainz Sr., the 30-year-old’s father, also believes that his son is buzzing with confidence at the moment, and when that is the case, he often performs well.

Sainz and Ferrari also have the momentum heading into Sao Paolo GP weekend, and another strong performance from him and his teammate Leclerc could see them take P1 away from McLaren. But that’s not all.

Sainz and Ferrari’s biggest hunting ground could be Las Vegas, where they showed exceptional pace in 2023. Leclerc secured P1 in Qualifying and finished the race second that night in Sin City.

Meanwhile, Sainz finished brilliantly in sixth despite starting from twelfth after receiving a 10-place grid penalty for changing his engine due to his infamous collision with a loose drain cover. If Ferrari can display a similar pace in Las Vegas and the remaining races, they will have a strong chance to win the title.