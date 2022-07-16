F1

“Nothing too bad” – Charles Leclerc disagrees with Lewis Hamilton about Max Verstappen fans at Red Bull Ring

"Nothing too bad" - Charles Leclerc disagrees with Lewis Hamilton about Max Verstappen fans at Red Bull Ring
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
2 times NBA Finals MVP Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry eerily have the exact same resume during their 13th NBA season
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Nothing too bad" - Charles Leclerc disagrees with Lewis Hamilton about Max Verstappen fans at Red Bull Ring
“Nothing too bad” – Charles Leclerc disagrees with Lewis Hamilton about Max Verstappen fans at Red Bull Ring

Charles Leclerc disagrees with Lewis Hamilton and says that the orange smoke covering the tracks…