“You need to be really proud of your son, he’s doing such a great job”- Matt Bishop recalls heartwarming meeting Lewis Hamilton had with his mother

Aston Martin’s chief Communication Officer Matt Bishop recalls the heartwarming interactions of Lewis Hamilton with his mother

Lewis Hamilton signed with McLaren after an amazing rookie year in the Formula 2 World Championship at the age of 22. He won the world championship in his second season with the team.

During his time in McLaren, he worked alongside Matt Bishop who currently works as Aston Martin’s chief communication officer.

Matt Bishop is an English journalist and author and forthright speaker on LGBTQ+ issues. Ron Dennis hired him after the 2007 Espionage Controversy as their communications director.

“You need to be really proud of your son, he’s doing such a great job” – Lewis Hamilton

Matt Bishop had a heartwarming story to share about the Seven Times Formula One World Champion. According to him, Hamilton is a misunderstood person due to his social media life.

Bishop’s mother, Bernardine Bishop was a novelist and psychotherapist. She was fighting cancer while his son was working with McLaren about which the whole paddock knew.

On one fine occasion, Hamilton spoke with her while Matt was busy in a media briefing. He recalls, what Hamilton said to his mother: “I gather that you’re fighting cancer. You need to be really proud of your son, he’s doing such a great job.”

The Briton did not inform his communications director about this wholesome meetup. It was Mrs. Bernardine who informed his son about the communication later.

Lewis Hamilton kept Mrs Bernardine Bishop in his prayers

Lewis Hamilton would eventually switch to Mercedes in 2013 raising plenty of eyebrows in the process. He was not in contact with Matt Bishop due to the obvious team change. However, there was another touching interaction with the Briton, which is forever in Bishop’s heart.

Mrs Bernardine Bishop sadly passed away on the Thursday before the German Grand Prix in 2013. His son was not able to attend the Grand Prix due to the sad demise of his mother.

Hamilton called Bishop to convey his condolences on the shocking loss of his mother. Bishop recalls: “‘Lewis, I’m not in Germany.”

To which Hamilton replied: ‘I know you’re not in Germany. I’ve just this moment heard that your mother passed away, she was a great lady. I just want to say you have all my condolences. If you’re with your family this evening, please pass on my condolences to all of them and tell them that I will remember her in my prayers tonight.”

Bishop is Hamilton’s biggest fan and informs the fans that this side of Hamilton should also be viewed by the fans which is important.

