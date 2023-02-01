“Still Can’t Grow a Beard!”- Daniel Ricciardo Hilariously Trolls Max Verstappen After Dutchman Won 2nd World Championship

Max Verstappen is arguably the most in-form driver in F1 today. The Dutchman won the 2021 and 2022 World Championships and has already surpassed the legendary career of Fernando Alonso at the young age of 25.

Verstappen has spent the entirety of his F1 career with Red Bull and is contracted to drive for them until the 2028 season. Between 2016 and 2018, Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull was Daniel Ricciardo. The two of them shared a very good relationship and were seen being involved in several fun segments throughout their three years together as teammates.

Even after Ricciardo left Red Bull, they continued to share some moments together on & off the track. This mainly involves Ricciardo making a funny comment and Verstappen reacting to it on the fly, and something very similar happened after the Red Bulla ace won his second World Championship in Japan last year.

Max Verstappen is a 2-time World Champion but can’t grow a beard

Verstappen won the 2022 World Championship after winning the Japanese GP in Suzuka. After the race, the 25-year-old was in the middle of an interview when Ricciardo came over the congratulate him.

Ricciardo then started to joke about Verstappen not being able to grow a beard. The latter then replied by jokingly saying that it is his mom’s fault he cannot grow one.

“You can’t grow a beard yet, huh?” Ricciardo asked. “Two-time World Champion and he can’t even grow a beard.”

“Blame my mum!” Verstappen replied.

Will Ricciardo and Verstappen be teammates again?

Ricciardo lost out on his McLaren seat at the end of the 2022 season. He could not land himself a spot at a top team for 2023 so he decided to return to his former team Red Bull. However, he will spend the 2023 season as a reserve driver for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

A lot of people feel that Ricciardo’s arrival will put Sergio Perez’s position under threat. The Mexican driver is contracted to the Austrian team until 2024, but if he does not live up to expectations, Red Bull have the option to replace him with a driver who already has seven race victories with them.

Ricciardo following the fallout between Perez and Verstappen knowing he needs a seat in 2024 👀 pic.twitter.com/itUADMWz8R — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 14, 2022

Helmut Marko insisted that Perez’s position is not under threat, but having a driver of Ricciardo’s pedigree will always be of help to Red Bull, who want the best possible teammate for their star driver Verstappen.