“You’re Fooling Yourself”: Christian Horner’s Eyes Opened to “Catastrophic” Red Bull Situation

Red Bull have suffered a drastic setback since the start of the 2024 season. After continuing from where they left off in 2023 by registering two consecutive 1-2s, the team is now struggling to even register podium finishes. Amid Red Bull’s struggles, McLaren has reduced their advantage in the Constructors’ Championship to just eight points. A former F1 team owner has now spelled out Red Bull’s struggles for team principal Christian Horner.

During a discussion on the Formula For Success podcast, Eddie Jordan highlighted how Sergio Perez‘s underperformances might not be the biggest problem. He believes that the team needs to better their car’s performance as even Max Verstappen, who he considers one of the best, is struggling at the moment.

He said, “You’re fooling yourself. You’re trying to believe in a wind tunnel that’s obviously giving you miscalculations. Now, that’s, I’m sorry, but that’s the way I feel about it. It’s now catastrophic. Christian Horner has a massive job on his hands because he has to take out the big stick and start cracking it.

Since Red Bull just have an eight-point advantage now, it may prove to be too little to defend, considering the way McLaren has been making inroads. As per Horner, Red Bull is currently stuck in a vicious cycle.

Horner reveals the vicious cycle Red Bull is stuck in currently

In a recent interview, Horner explained how Red Bull is struggling with the RB20’s balance from one track to another. He said,

“We have to turn the situation around very quickly. I think on other [tracks], running more downforce perhaps hides some of the balance issues that we have. As soon as you end up in that situation, you end up [where] you’re harder on tires, you end up compensating the balance around – to cure one problem you create another, so you just end up in a vicious circle.”

Although Red Bull have identified the problem, the solution yet remains unclear. The upcoming tracks could prove to be more favorable to the reigning champions. However, since McLaren have produced a strong car on varying kinds of circuits, it is likely that they will be the favorites moving forward as well in the championship.