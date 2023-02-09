Charles Leclerc Once Judged Lando Norris for Eating Burger During Live Stream; Latter Shouts Back in Defense

Like any other athlete, Formula 1 drivers are also expected to maintain a certain fitness level to tolerate the massive G-forces generated by modern-day F1 cars. Often drivers are seen going through rigorous workout sessions.

Moreover, they also have to check their weights, as every kilogram can affect their car’s performance on race day. Thus, diet restrictions are there for all of them throughout the year.

So, one F1 driver can’t have whatever they want despite earning millions every year. Especially when the season is going on, and they get to travel the world.

Charles Leclerc judged Lando Norris for eating a burger

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are avid gamers. The two often come online on Twitch and stream their games for their fans. But amidst that, they also make fun of each other, which isn’t often seen during race days.

During one of those days, when Leclerc was online with Norris, he saw him eating a Turkey burger. Perplexed by his dietary choice, the Moneegasquue called out the McLaren superstar.

“Mate you eating a burger,” said Leclerc. “Not just any burger, ‘Turkey burger’,” replies Norris. Leclerc then asks his contemporary whether it’s bread-made.

Norris shouts back: “I’m sorry mate, don’t you have any bread? What do you eat freaking lettuce every day,” Leclerc teased Norris, agreeing that he indeed eats lettuce every day.

The Ferrari star then adds that, along with lettuce, he eats white pasta and chicken. Norris then calls him out for consuming all the carbs the latter eats by eating pasta regularly.

the day charles judged lando for eating a burger 😭😭 “i’m sorry mate, do you not have any bread? what do you eat? freaking lettuce all day?” pic.twitter.com/F69SAhfHKo — clara (@leclercsletters) February 8, 2023

The 2023 aspirations

Last year, both drivers lost out on their teams’ objectives. Charles Leclerc with Ferrari was straight going for the championship, but Max Verstappen’s dominance with Red Bull made him quickly lose the title after the summer break.

On the other hand, McLaren was aiming to go for the P4 in the constructors’ championship. While Norris gave in some impressive performances, the Woking-based team lost to Alpine for that spot in the standings.

So, going ahead to the new season, the duo would be aiming at meeting their incomplete targets. Ferrari reportedly has shown some progress on their simulator and could be a decisive force against title-favourites Red Bull.

On the other hand, McLaren is unlikely to get ahead of the top of the midfield battle. But a pairing of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon at Alpine could be a tense challenge to defeat.

