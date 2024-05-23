mobile app bar

Monaco Magazine Gets a Lesson in F1 After “Disrespectful” Cover ft. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

“I Pop Up and Play Some Music”: Lewis Hamilton’s Studio Sessions After Work Could Fancy Charles Leclerc to Jam With His New Teammate

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

The Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari fever is far from over, with the topic still being a fan favorite. The recently concluded Imola Grand Prix served as the perfect example of the excitement around the much-awaited move. However, the same excitement can sometimes cross the line and turn into disrespect. A similar thing happened with ‘The Monegasque’ magazine, which opted for a bold cover choice.

The latest issue of the magazine saw cartoon versions of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton awaiting the start of the Monaco GP. Notably, Hamilton was the one who caught more attention, thanks to the cover’s inexplicable depiction of the British driver. 

Alongside Leclerc, a cartoon Hamilton is busy passing his time until racing begins in Monaco. Curiously enough, the 39-year-old is wearing a Ferrari race suit and is also ‘playing’ with the Ferrari logo. The move made for a controversy among F1 fans, as Lewis Hamilton is still almost a year away from his move. 

While Hamilton’s news of joining Ferrari is official, the move will be finalized only in 2025. Hence, the seven-time world champion is still a Mercedes driver, and the Mercedes fans weren’t too happy to see the image. Furthermore, The snubbing of Carlos Sainz was not welcomed by his fans, either, who saw it as a sign disrespect of for the Spaniard.

Fans let their feelings known over The Monegasque snubbing Carlos Sainz for Lewis Hamilton

A curious magazine cover led to mixed reactions from fans of both drivers. While some liked the depiction of the future –

Most did not love the ‘disrespect’ of the Spanish driver –

Heading into the race in Monaco, Charles Leclerc would be hoping to do away with his home race curse. As for Lewis Hamilton, the 39-year-old would hope for consistently improving performances for Mercedes via effective upgrades. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz will also look to impress so he can attract lucrative offers for the 2025 season.

