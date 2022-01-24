“You’re never perfect in any area”: Max Verstappen opens up about how he can perform better in the 2022 F1 season

2021 F1 World Champion Max Verstappen feels that there are plenty of areas he can improve on in the coming season.

Verstappen had a near flawless campaign in 2021. He rarely put a foot wrong, on his way to clinching his first World Title. The Dutchman won a total of 10 races during the campaign, and also secured 10 pole positions.

His title battle with Lewis Hamilton went down to the wire, but a lot of people feel, had it not been for his bad-luck in Baku, Silverstone or Hungary, Verstappen would have won the Championship with races to spare.

Verstappen on the other hand, thinks that he has a lot of room for improvement. He never thinks that he’s ‘perfect’ in any area, and will strive to perform even better in the 2022 campaign.

“For me, I always say to myself, you’re never perfect in any area,” said Verstappen to CarNext. “So let’s say you’re at 98 percent, whatever you can call it, I always look at it as something I can always improve.”

“Because it’s not, ‘I can improve massively in this or massively in that’. It’s just tiny things, or, how can I try to influence the weekend a bit better?” the Dutchman continued.

Also read: Max Verstappen calls Lewis Hamilton ‘lucky’ for title wins in thinly-veiled dig

Max Verstappen looking forward to a new learning curve for F1 drivers in 2022

F1 teams are gearing up for major regulation changes ahead of the 2022 season. Aerodynamic tweaks and the introduction of 18-inch Pirelli tyres mean that drivers have to adjust to a completely new mechanical package from the get go.

“Of course, next year, the cars will be different again,” the Red Bull ace continued. “So you have to learn that as well.”

“But you always look in these kind of areas, like what can I understand or learn from all the experience I’ve had so far?”

ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴ!!!! This is just unbelievable. I started racing with my dad many years ago. We dreamed of becoming a World Champion and now we are. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sQ3WBEjWZ6 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 12, 2021

Verstappen went on to say that he does not want a ‘2021 like campaign’ every single year. He feels that the exhaustion one gets from a title fight like that, can drive one to leave the sport.

“I don’t need to improve on this. For me, it doesn’t need to be like this every single year. I don’t think you can last a long time in Formula 1 like that!”

“But I’m happy, of course, how it played out. It was an amazing season, I think. A lot of unpredictable things happened. Of course, the two teams fighting against each other,” he concluded.

Also read: Fernando Alonso insists that fans should make the final call regarding Sprint Races in Formula 1