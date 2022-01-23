“You need a bit of luck to fight for seven or eight”– Max Verstappen calls Lewis Hamilton ‘lucky’ for title wins in thinly-veiled dig

Max Verstappen claims that winning more than one title is a bonus for any F1 driver and one needs the luck to do so in his career.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. He boasts seven world championships in his name and 103 Grand Prix wins.

But Max Verstappen reacting to his title win this year claims that winning more than one title is a bonus. He claims that winning seven-eight titles require luck.

Maturing is realising that the FIA didn’t screw over Lewis Hamilton with their botched restart of the Abu Dhabi GP… They screwed over Max Verstappen. He will always be Champion and deservedly so but he will now unfairly have an unfortunate mark on his 1st world title. pic.twitter.com/0iVHUAgojE — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) January 17, 2022

“Everything that comes now is just a bonus and I am just going to enjoy it,” Verstappen told former F1 driver David Coulthard in an interview for personal sponsor CarNext.

“You need a bit of luck to fight for seven or eight. You need a very dominant team as well to do that so you don’t always have that luck or you are not in that era. Sometimes it doesn’t happen.”

Also read: Max Verstappen mocks Toto Wolff following sim race crash out; drags Michael Masi in conversation too

Max Verstappen will now be ok after losing races

The Dutchman further claims that winning the title has given him the ultimate satisfaction. he thinks that losing races won’t upset him for a longer period.

“For me, I always wanted to win one and you will see where you go from there,” he said. “Everything that comes now is a bonus but that doesn’t mean that if I lose a race… I will still be upset, but maybe a few minutes after I will say ‘it’s ok’.”

Though, the Verstappen conquering the championship finished in a controversial fashion. Mercedes allege that the questionable decisions by FIA race director Michael Masi helped Red Bull ace to seal his maiden championship.

The series of controversies have made Hamilton go away from the presence of F1 media. His absence has led to the rumours of him retiring from the sport.

Also read: Max Verstappen gears up for the Daytona 24 after Le Man’s crash