YouTuber’s $336,000 McLaren Project Fails To Impress Mocking Guenther Steiner

Former Haas F1 Team boss, Guenther Steiner, recently made headlines after news broke of his departure from the team. Since then, Steiner has been making appearances on various shows. In a recent unexpected collaboration, the Italian was seen with Matt Armstrong, known for his videos on building and modifying cars. Nevertheless, despite lacking professional expertise in the field, the YouTuber showcased his modified McLaren 720s to Steiner. However, instead of receiving praise for his work, Armstrong’s modifications to the $336,000 worth car faced mockery from the American-Italian.

In a recent YouTube video on Mat Armstrong’s channel, the car enthusiast reached out to meet Guenther Steiner, showcasing a McLaren 720s stripped of all its body panels. Armstrong revealed that he acquired the car from an acquaintance in Amsterdam and went on to discuss why he chose to purchase a crash-damaged vehicle.

During their conversation, Armstrong inquired about the professional approach to handling carbon damage in F1. He questioned whether F1 teams opt to replace the entire tub when faced with such damage. In response, Steiner said that the chassis has evolved to have highly enhanced safety features.

Hence, repairs can happen to a certain extent, but if the cost outweighs the benefits, it’s more sensible to opt for a new chassis. However, before Steiner could finish his sentence, Armstrong interjected, emphasizing the similarity, stating, ” That’s exactly the same with this,” as he also has to replace the whole tub.

Following that, the YouTuber mentioned that he is on the level necessary to restore the car which he obtained from the breaker’s yard just when it was on the verge of being scrapped. Observing the car’s state, which lacked any panels, Steiner mockingly said, “I think NE is a little bit exaggerated. Still, way to go here.”

How did Guenther Steiner develop a fondness for automobiles?

Despite Steiner’s rising popularity, many are unfamiliar with the origins of his journey. In an interview with Top Gear, Steiner shared the story of his early life and how he got passionate about cars. Born in South Tyrol, Italy, Steiner grew up in an area where racing was not a prevalent passion.

Moreover, Steiner pointed out that even his family also had no prior connection to the automotive world. According to the Italian, he became interested in motorsports through television. In addition, Steiner said that his family used to own a Fiat 124, and his father had a Vespa. While the family was acquainted with the Fiat, they eventually gifted Steiner a Fiat 500 after he successfully passed his driving test.

Over time, his love for cars deepened, leading him to undertake an apprenticeship as a mechanic. Despite his extensive knowledge of cars, Steiner confessed that he did not have any interest in modifying or tuning motor vehicles.

As the years passed, Steiner left his hometown and relocated to Belgium to kick-start his career in racing cars. During this period, he possessed an Alfa Romeo Giulietta, a generous gift from his father. Subsequently, he also became the owner of an Alfa Romeo Spider. Afterward, he relocated to the UK, where he had company cars and during this time, he owned a Subaru Impreza.

Then he transitioned to MSport, acquiring a Ford Scorpio and later switching to a Ford Cougar coupe, followed by a seven-seater Ford Galaxy. His journey then took him to Jaguar, where he enjoyed XKR coupes as company cars before indulging in a personal purchase of a Porsche 911. At last, Steiner said that 16 years ago, he made a move to America. Since then, he has been navigating the roads in trucks named Toyota Tundras.