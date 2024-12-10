Yuki Tsunoda Drops Major Promotion Hint by Swapping RB Outfit for Red Bull’s at Post-Season Testing

Amid increasing uncertainty over Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson have emerged as frontrunners to replace him. Lawson seemed to have the upper hand, but after the post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, Tsunoda could be the new favorite.

Tsunoda drove the RB20 for the first time in Yas Island on Tuesday but was also spotted donning a Red Bull outfit.

F1 photojournalist Kym Illman posted a picture of Tsunoda in a Red Bull jumper, not his usual RB overalls. This was eye-catching because Tsunoda has rarely been spotted in merchandise belonging to RB’s parent outfit since he made his debut in 2021. So, it was a novel sighting, which also hinted that Tsunoda could be a serious candidate for the second seat at Red Bull.

“Yuki Tsunoda surprised me this morning wearing a Red Bull kit instead of VCarb,” Illman wrote on Instagram. “The Japanese driver is in one of the Red Bull cars today testing Pirelli Tyres until 6 pm.”

This isn’t a guarantee, however. It could be part of Red Bull’s commitment to Honda about giving Tsunoda at least one chance to drive the Milton-Keynes-based outfit’s car.

Nonetheless, the test in Abu Dhabi could convince Red Bull to consider Tsunoda at the very least. Time and again, the 24-year-old has claimed that he has what it takes to drive for a top team.

Lawson reportedly performed better than his RB teammate in the test, but overall in 2024, Tsunoda was the more consistent driver. This would surely be a factor Red Bull would take under consideration if they were to make a decision between him and Lawson.

Tsunoda’s uncertain F1 future

Regardless of how Tsunoda performed in the test, Lawson was rumored to be the favored candidate. There have been questions over the 24-year-old’s mental fortitude and how he has been prone to losing his cool during races. Tsunoda knows that he needs to work on his shortcomings to earn a top team call-up, but it may not be enough.

Plus, Honda’s association with Red Bull ending in 2025 could also turn out to be a roadblock for Tsunoda’s Red Bull dream. He could choose to leave the fraternity altogether but landing a seat in the super-stacked grid would be extremely difficult.

Honda will be moving to Aston Martin, a team that looks set to continue with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll as its drivers in the long run. So, it’s unlikely the Silverstone-based squad will sign him.

Back to his chances with Red Bull for 2025, it seems unlikely the team would pair Tsunoda with Verstappen. While he has shown impressive speed, the team is cautious about the potential pitfalls of the 24-year-old struggling Verstappen. However, promoting Lawson would also carry similar risks, leaving Red Bull in a difficult position.